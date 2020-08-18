HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'WIMI Takes the Lead in Holographic AR Technology and Conducts the Semiconductor Business'. According to Technavio, it has reported that the Coronavirus epidemic will gradually reduce its impact on the global VR/AR market and will not harm the growth of the VR/AR market in 2020. Besides, the health care business will be least affected by the outbreak, while services such as surveillance, clinical diagnosis, and emergency response will continue to grow in 2020. Meanwhile, it clarifies that industrial maintenance will be the fastest growing area over the next five years.



In general, due to the commercial coverage of 5G, the reduced cost of technology entry, and the enhanced deployment benefits, the expenditure scale of AR in the commercial field will continue to grow, and enterprises will also transit from the concept stage of technology application to project implementation and generate business benefits. Simultaneously, from the angle of the application scenarios, the epidemic has also brought new opportunities for online teaching, simulation experiments, home entertainment, and other aspects of AR technology.

WIMI's businesses cover multiple links of holographic AR technology, including the holographic computer AI vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition and so on.

WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenes are mainly gathered in five professional fields: home entertainment, light-field cinema, performing system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identities of holographic AI cloud mobile software developers, service providers, and operators into one, becoming one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in China.

The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud, and big data. Meanwhile, it provides customers holographic services and products, which are based on AR. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

At present, many technology giants such as Qualcomm, Media Tek, NVIDIA, and other related companies have their strategic layout in artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things, and other areas of the chain. Meanwhile, their demands for upstream suppliers are no longer simple electronic components or product supply. There are higher requirements for the supplier's technical serviceability, the providing ability of comprehensive solutions, and one-stop value-added service ability. With the increasing demand for semiconductor application solutions related to holographic 3D vision, WIMI will provide corresponding semiconductor solutions to meet the market demand.

WIMI recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lixin Technology"), to accelerate the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. This company's initial registered capital of 200 million yuan (CNY), and it will focus on a new upstream business in the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Lixin will become the latest competitor in China's semiconductor industry. Made in China 2025 is a strategic plan released in 2015 to promote the development of Chinese technology manufacturers in the global market. As China continues to influence the global semiconductor industry, one of the main goals of Made in China 2025 is to achieve self-sufficiency. According to a report released by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2020, the sales of chips designed in China are expected to grow from $18 billion in 2019 to $48 billion in 2025. Moreover, China's semiconductor companies will meet 40 percent of domestic demand by 2025.

WIMI hopes its new subsidiary will bring integrated circuit design firms with its own extensive technology to help develop the fabless semiconductor business. The investment and establishment of Lixin technology are in line with the company's requirements of optimizing supply chain management, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. Besides, it also keeps in accordance with the company's requirements of continuous enhancements of innovation, design, and technical capabilities.

