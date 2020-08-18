New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mining Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896208/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal Mining, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$83.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coal Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Mining Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Mineral Mining Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Mineral Mining segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Table 1: Mining Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mining Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mining Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Metal Mining (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Metal Mining (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Metal Mining (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Coal Mining (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Coal Mining (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Coal Mining (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mineral Mining (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Mineral Mining (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Mineral Mining (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Surface Mining Equipment (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Surface Mining Equipment (Product Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Surface Mining Equipment (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Underground Mining Machinery (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Underground Mining Machinery (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Underground Mining Machinery (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment (Product

Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment (Product

Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment (Product

Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Mining Drills & Breakers (Product Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Mining Drills & Breakers (Product Type) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Mining Drills & Breakers (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Mineral Processing Machinery (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mineral Processing Machinery (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Mineral Processing Machinery (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mining Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Mining Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Mining Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Mining Equipment Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Mining Equipment Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Mining Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Mining Equipment Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Mining Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mining

Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Mining Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Mining Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Mining Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Mining Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Mining Equipment in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Mining Equipment Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Mining Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Mining Equipment Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mining Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Mining Equipment Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Mining Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Mining Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Mining Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Mining Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Mining Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Mining Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Mining Equipment Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Mining Equipment Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Mining Equipment Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Mining Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Mining Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Mining Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Mining Equipment in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Mining Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Mining Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Mining Equipment Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mining Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Mining Equipment Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mining Equipment Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Mining Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mining Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Mining Equipment Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Mining Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Mining Equipment Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mining Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Mining Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Mining Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Mining Equipment Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Mining Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Mining Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Mining Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Mining Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Mining Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Mining Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Mining Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Mining Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Mining Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Mining Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Mining Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Mining Equipment Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Mining Equipment Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Mining Equipment Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Mining Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Mining Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Mining Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Mining Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Mining Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mining Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Mining Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mining Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Mining Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Mining Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Mining Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Mining Equipment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Mining Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Mining Equipment Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Mining Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Mining Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Mining Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Mining Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Mining Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Mining Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Mining Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Mining Equipment Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Mining Equipment Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Mining Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Mining Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Mining Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Mining Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Mining Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Mining Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Mining Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Mining Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Mining Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Mining Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Mining Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Mining Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Mining Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Mining Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Mining Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Mining Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Mining Equipment Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Mining Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mining

Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Mining Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Mining Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Mining Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Mining Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Mining Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Mining Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Mining Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mining Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Mining Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Mining Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Mining Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Mining Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Mining Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Mining Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Mining Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Mining Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Mining Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Mining Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Mining Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Mining Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Mining Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Mining Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Mining Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Mining Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Mining Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Mining Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Mining Equipment Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Mining Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



