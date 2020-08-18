Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body In White Market By Construction (Monocoque, Frame Mounted), By Manufacturing Method (Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming, Hydro Forming), By Material (Steel, Aluminium and Others), By Vehicle Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Body In White Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the next five years due to the increasing production and sales of automobiles such as passenger car, commercial vehicle and electric vehicles. Automakers are investing in research and development to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles by reducing their weight through use of lightweight materials, which is anticipated to drive the Global Body In White Market until 2025.
The Global Body In White Market is segmented into construction, manufacturing method, material, vehicle type, and region. The Vehicle type segment is further segmented into electric vehicles, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. In 2019, the electric vehicle segment witnessed highest growth rate owing to the increasing pollution and strict rules and regulations for reducing the CO2 emissions in the environment.
Regionally, the body in white market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific accounted for the dominant share in 2019 owing to the high sales and production of automobiles in economies like China and Japan. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the rising demand of electric vehicles in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Body In White Market iclude Gestamp Automocin, Voestalpine Group, Magna, Benteler International, CIE Automotive, Tower International, Aisin Seiki, Kirchhoff Automotive, Dura Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, JBM Auto, Autoneum Holding AG, KWD Automotive AG & Co. KG, Badve Group, PANSE Group of Companies, Plastic Omnium Co., AKKA Technologies, etc. Body in white is a competitive market and in order to maintain their position, companies are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies like collaborations, new product launches, contracts, etc.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Body In White Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Construction (Monocoque, Frame Mounted)
4.2.2. By Manufacturing Method (Cold Stamping, Hot Stamping, Roll Forming, Hydro Forming)
4.2.3. By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Magnesium, CFRP, Composites and Others)
4.2.4. By Vehicle type (Electric Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
4.2.5. By Company (2019)
4.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)
4.3. Product Market Map
5. Asia-Pacific Body In White Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
6. Europe Body In White Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7. North America Body In White Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
8. South America Body In White Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. South America: Country Analysis
9. Middle East & Africa Body In White Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Gestamp Automocin
12.2. Voestalpine Group
12.3. Magna
12.4. Benteler International
12.5. CIE Automotive
12.6. Tower International
12.7. Martinrea International
12.8. Aisin Seiki
12.9. KIRCHHOFF Automotive
12.10. Dura Automotive
12.11. Thyssenkrupp
12.12. JBM Auto
12.13. Autoneum Holding AG
12.14. KWD Automotive AG & Co. KG
12.15. Badve Group
12.16. PANSE Group of Companies
12.17. Plastic Omnium Co.
12.18. AKKA Technologies
13. Strategic Recommendations
14. About the author & Disclaimer
