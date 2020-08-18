MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx and Agillitics announced today a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced supply chain service offerings to their customers. RateLinx, a logistics data and service provider, and Agillitics, a supply chain consulting firm, will combine their strengths to offer an Accelerated Analytics Tower that enables 30-day supply chain transformation.



Together, the companies will help customers with the centralization of supply chain data to help scale operations. The partnership will combine Agillitics’ upstream data capabilities and services with RateLinx’s logistics data and services to deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and improvements. In a world that is racing towards data-driven operations, the union seeks to help customers become more competitive, agile, and profitable.

“Shippers are faced with many challenges that require quick and complex decisions that impact their supply chain,” says Shannon Vaillancourt. “Our partnership with Agillitics allows us to integrate the logistics data with the upstream data to create a foundational dataset for decision making. The AI and machine learning within the RateLinx system ensures the data quality of the dataset which allows our customers to digitize the decision-making process.”

Today’s tech-driven landscape leads to disparate data sources from the ERP, WMS, TMS, OMS, LMS, and more. Data from so many sources requires intensive data quality measures and consumes resources. Together, the partnership will help drive data quality and accurate insights across departments, transportation, warehousing, purchasing, operations, IT, and finance.

“Advanced capabilities, such as AI, for functional supply chain solutions have shown a spotlight on the fact that decisions cannot be made in a silo. The interconnectivity of the supply chain calls for a harmonized data foundation and a repeatable data flow process to keep that data current,” says Tim Judge, CEO of Agillitics. “Our partnership with RateLinx will allow our customers to go beyond single siloed metrics and ensure metrics align across the supply chain to drive better business outcomes.”

The accelerated analytics tower will drive collaboration between teams and departments and deliver improved data availability and visibility while connecting both internal and external stakeholders. By providing a robust suite of tools, RateLinx and Agillitics will contribute to tangible outcome improvements for customers’ initiatives. For more information, visit www.ratelinx.com/analytics-tower.

About Agillitics

The Agillitics team are the supply chain data scientists. Companies continue to struggle to turn data into actionable insights. Companies and individuals can think bigger, work smarter, learn faster, and ultimately deliver a greater impact by harnessing the right information at the right time to take the next best action possible. To close this gap, Agillitics helps customers build a repeatable supply chain data foundation and develop capabilities to leverage best in class business intelligence, analytics, supply chain design, and optimization tools to enable better business outcomes through improved visibility, prediction, and actionable decision support. Agillitics empowers people to make timely and intelligent decisions across their supply chains.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem reduces logistics costs and optimizes operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

