HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 AUGUST 2020 AT 12.30 P.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Momea Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Liitola, Olli

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200818094800_2

Transaction date: 2020-08-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 15.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 47 Unit price: 15.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 15.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 15.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 58 Unit price: 15.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 15.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 15.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 346 Unit price: 15.15 EUR

(9): Volume: 924 Unit price: 15.15 EUR

(10): Volume: 49 Unit price: 15.15 EUR

(11): Volume: 93 Unit price: 15.1 EUR

(12): Volume: 46 Unit price: 15.1 EUR

(13): Volume: 117 Unit price: 15.05 EUR

(14): Volume: 52 Unit price: 15.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 28,000 Unit price: 15.18 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(15): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 15.17638 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as

measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and

the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international

sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and with EOS the pro-forma net sales of the

group are estimated to exceed 90 million. The company employs more than 500 professionals in

Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia.

The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna

component manufacturing facility.