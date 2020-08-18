HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 AUGUST 2020 AT 12.30 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Momea Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Liitola, Olli
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200818094800_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 15.05 EUR
(2): Volume: 47 Unit price: 15.05 EUR
(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 15.05 EUR
(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 15.05 EUR
(5): Volume: 58 Unit price: 15.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 15.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 15.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 346 Unit price: 15.15 EUR
(9): Volume: 924 Unit price: 15.15 EUR
(10): Volume: 49 Unit price: 15.15 EUR
(11): Volume: 93 Unit price: 15.1 EUR
(12): Volume: 46 Unit price: 15.1 EUR
(13): Volume: 117 Unit price: 15.05 EUR
(14): Volume: 52 Unit price: 15.1 EUR
(15): Volume: 28,000 Unit price: 15.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(15): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 15.17638 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi
Harvia in short
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as
measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and
the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international
sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and with EOS the pro-forma net sales of the
group are estimated to exceed 90 million. The company employs more than 500 professionals in
Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia.
The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna
component manufacturing facility.
Harvia Oyj
Muurame, FINLAND
Harvia Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: