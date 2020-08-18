New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milk Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896205/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Buffalo segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Milk Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Goat Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Goat segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$950.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896205/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Milk Protein Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Milk Proteins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Milk Proteins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Milk Proteins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cow (Livestock) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cow (Livestock) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cow (Livestock) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Buffalo (Livestock) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Buffalo (Livestock) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Buffalo (Livestock) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Goat (Livestock) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Goat (Livestock) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Goat (Livestock) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Sports Nutrition (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Sports Nutrition (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Sports Nutrition (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infant Formula (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Infant Formula (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Infant Formula (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Dairy Products (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Dairy Products (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Dairy Products (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Milk Protein Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Milk Proteins Market in the United States by
Livestock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Milk Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Milk Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Milk Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Milk Proteins Historic Market Review by
Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Milk Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Milk Proteins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Milk Proteins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Milk Proteins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Milk Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Milk
Proteins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Milk Proteins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Milk Proteins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Milk Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Milk Proteins Market by Livestock: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Milk Proteins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Milk Proteins Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Milk Protein Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Milk Proteins Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Milk Proteins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Milk Proteins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Milk Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 53: Milk Proteins Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Milk Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Milk Proteins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Milk Proteins Market in France by Livestock:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Milk Proteins Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Milk Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Milk Proteins Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Milk Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Milk Proteins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Milk Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Milk Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Milk Proteins Market by Livestock: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Milk Proteins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Milk Proteins Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Milk Proteins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Milk Proteins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Milk Proteins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Milk Proteins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Milk Proteins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Milk Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Milk Proteins Historic Market Review by
Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Milk Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Milk Proteins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Milk Proteins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Milk Proteins Market in Russia by Livestock:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Milk Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Milk Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 95: Milk Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Milk Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Milk Proteins Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Milk Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Milk Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by Livestock:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Milk Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Milk Proteins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Milk Proteins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Milk Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Milk Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Milk Proteins Historic Market Review by
Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Milk Proteins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Milk Proteins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Milk Proteins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Milk Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 123: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Milk Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Milk Proteins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Milk Proteins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Milk Proteins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Milk Proteins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Milk Proteins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Milk Proteins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Milk Proteins Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Milk Proteins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Milk Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Milk Proteins Market by Livestock:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Milk Proteins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Milk Proteins Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 143: Milk Proteins Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Milk Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Milk Proteins Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Milk Proteins Market in Brazil by Livestock:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Milk Proteins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Milk Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Milk Proteins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Milk Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Milk Proteins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Milk Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Milk Proteins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Milk Proteins Market in Rest of Latin America by
Livestock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Milk Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Milk Proteins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Milk Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Milk Proteins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Milk Proteins Historic Market by
Livestock in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Milk Proteins Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Livestock for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Milk Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Milk Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Milk Proteins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Livestock for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Milk Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Milk
Proteins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Milk Proteins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Milk Proteins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Milk Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020-2027
Table 182: Milk Proteins Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Livestock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Milk Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Milk Proteins Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Milk Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Milk Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Milk Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Milk Proteins Market by Livestock:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Milk Proteins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Milk Proteins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Milk Proteins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Livestock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Milk Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 195: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Milk Proteins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Milk Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Milk Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Milk Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Livestock: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Milk Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Milk Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Milk Proteins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Milk Proteins Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Milk Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Livestock: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Milk Proteins Market in Africa by Livestock:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Livestock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Milk Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Milk Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Milk Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896205/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: