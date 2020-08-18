Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Study of the Market for Sun Protection Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Protecting the skin in the summer versus other times of the year is women's main concern. The 2020 Study of the Market for Sun Protection Products, first in a series, provides marketers with strategic insights on women's attitudes and use of sun protection products - for the body and for the face - their knowledge and concerns about sun protection products, and how they go about selecting and purchasing them. A small sample of men was included for comparative purposes on key measures and is reported on throughout this report.



Key market insights provided:

Market size and scope

Barriers to use

Product usage - for FACE and for BODY

Attitudes/perceptions

Knowledge and concerns

Brand awareness and usage - for FACE and for BODY

Brand satisfaction

Physician recommendations

Purchase and information sources

Multivariate Analytics:

A Market Segmentation Analysis is included to identify the different segments women fall into based on their attitudes towards and use of sun protection products.

Key Driver Analysis uncovers the factors that drive purchase selection among women for both facial and body sun protection products.

Electronic Deliverables

Summary Volume - Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary, and Market Segmentation.

- Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary, and Market Segmentation. Top-line Trends Volume and Excel Tabs - Trended top-line tables detailing findings from all questions, with Excel tabulation tables attached.

Methodology

Online interviews were conducted May 14-29, 2020 among a nationally representative sample of 817 women, age 18 and older, and 210 men age 18 and older. The small sample of men was added to provide some comparative data on key measures and is reported on throughout the report.

