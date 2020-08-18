Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Study of the Market for Women's Hand & Body Lotion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All-purpose hand and body lotion is the dominant type used by women but the use of more specialized types - for hands and feet - has continued to grow, while also boosting spending.



The 2020 Study of Women's Hand & Body Lotion updates trends in the incidence and frequency of use of hand & body lotion among the general population of women and examines trends in attitudes, preferences, and usage among regular users of hand & body lotions - women who use hand & body lotion at least once a week.



Specific topics included in this report:

Incidence and frequency of using hand & body lotion overall as well as specifically on hands and on feet

Motivations for use and benefits sought

Formulations desired and ingredients both sought and avoided

Usage habits, product preferences, and purchase habits

Brand awareness and use

Brand image - ratings of 6 brands on key product attributes

Satisfaction with brand use most often and Key Driver Analysis of satisfaction by brand performance

Changing attitudes towards skincare/skincare products

Impact of Coronavirus pandemic on behavior (e.g., concern for germs, frequency of handwashing, purchase criteria)

Environmental concerns and behavior (e.g., interest in eco-friendly products/brands)

Differences where relevant by age and by race/ethnicity

Market Segmentation analysis to provide insights on how product users segment along attitudinal dimensions

This analysis will provide manufacturers with attitudinal and behavioral profiles of the target audience.

Electronic Deliverables

Summary Volume - Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary, and Market Segmentation.

- Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary, and Market Segmentation. Top-line Trends Volume and Excel Tabs - Trended top-line tables detailing findings from all questions, with Excel tabulation tables attached.

Methodology

Online interviews were conducted among a general population of 1,139 U.S. women aged 18 or older between May 14th and June 9th, 2020. This included an oversample of Hispanic and African-American women to allow for sub-group analysis. Trends from previous studies conducted in 2005, 2008, 2013, 2015 and 2018 were included where applicable.

A total of 973 women indicated that they are weekly users of hand and body lotion and went on to complete a longer survey regarding details of their hand and body lotion usage habits, preferences and attitudes. Trends from previous studies conducted in 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015 and 2018 are included where applicable.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5a6uk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900