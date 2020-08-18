Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food and Beverages Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic food and beverages market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.44% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.



Increasing awareness among consumers about the health and benefits of organic food products has further stimulated the market growth. Moreover, with the growing number of chronic diseases such as cardiac issues, cancer, diabetes, and the rise in healthcare costs, consumers are increasingly focusing on their diet.



The market growth can also be attributed to the consumer's belief that organic food products are safer, more nutritious and better in taste as compared to conventional food items.



Key Market Trends



Increase in Demand for Clean Label Products



Consumers demand clean labels on products to gain knowledge about the product that they are about to consume and at what level. Their interest in identifying the ingredients present in the food & beverage products has triggered the growth of the clean-label product market. The consumers avoid consuming products that contain synthetic ingredients, despite the price difference, as various published studies indicate that natural ingredients help avoid hyperactivity disorders and behavioral issues in children, among other benefits. Asia-Pacific has the fastest growth rate for clean-label products. According to research conducted by Ingredion, the ingredient company, Asia-Pacific showed the strongest demand for clean-label products, as compared to any other region.



Asia-Pacific Witnessed a Significant Market Growth



Asia Pacific is anticipated to project a rapid increase in CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the changing lifestyles and increase in consumer disposable income. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of organic food and beverages coupled with the advancement in biological farming techniques are anticipated to drive the demand for organic food and beverages in the region over the forecast period. The Asian market has a significant amount of imports of processed organic food and beverages from the developed countries of Europe and North America. The industrialized and developed countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Korea are major markets for organic foods and beverages in the Asia Pacific. There is also an increase in demand for products in developing countries like India and China owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of organic food and beverage.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major key players in the organic food and beverages market, globally includes Amy's Kitchen, Inc, Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd, Dean Food Company, Danone - WhiteWave Foods, Organic Valley, among others. Moreover, Private-label organic drink brands are also gaining prominence globally. For instance, Grocers have introduced their own brands, such as Kroger's Simple Truth, Supervalu's Wild Harvest, and Aldi's Simply Nature.



