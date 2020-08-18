Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report entitled provides an analysis of the global diaper market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry.



The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, per capita consumption and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global baby diaper and adult diaper market of APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America and MEA regions. Further, the report also includes a brief analysis of the global smart diaper market along with its segment.

Growth of the overall global diaper market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Procter & Gamble (P&G), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global diaper market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

The baby diaper can be segmented on the basis of the utilization of diapers such as Cloth Diapers (Flat Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers, All in One Cloth Diapers and All in Two Cloth Diaper), Disposable Diapers (Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers, Regular Disposable Diapers, Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers), Biodegradable Diapers, Swim Pants and Training Pants/Pull-Up Pants.

Different types of adult diapers available in the market are: all in one cloth adult diaper, contour cloth adult diaper, prefold cloth adult diaper, waterproof pants, disposable adult diapers and adult swim diapers.

The global diaper market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The global diaper market is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, delayed toilet training of children in developed countries, increasing literate female population, etc. Increasing focus on ingredient transparency by millennial parents and innovations like smart diapers are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Diapers: An Overview

2.2 Baby Diapers: An Overview

2.2.1 Cloth Diapers

2.2.2 Disposable Diapers

2.2.3 Training Pants/Pull-Up Pants

2.2.4 Swim Pants

2.2.5 Biodegradable Diapers

2.3 Adult Diapers: An Overview

2.3.1 All-in-One Cloth Diaper

2.3.2 Contour Cloth Adult Diaper

2.3.3 Prefold Cloth Diaper

2.3.4 Waterproof Pants

2.3.5 Disposable Adult Diaper

2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages of Diapers

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Diaper Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Diaper Market by Segments

3.2 Global Baby Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Baby Diaper Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Baby Diaper Market by Region

3.2.3 Global Baby Diaper Market by Segments (Disposable, Cloth, Training Nappy and Others)

3.3 Global Baby Diaper Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Baby Disposable Diaper Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Baby Cloth Diaper Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Baby Training Nappy Diaper Market by Value

3.4 Global Adult Diaper Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Adult Diaper Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Adult Diaper Market by Region

3.5 Global Smart Diaper Market by Value

3.5.1 Global Smart Diaper Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Smart Diaper Market by Segments

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Adult Diaper Market by Value

4.2 APAC Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 APAC Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.2.2 APAC Adult Diaper Market by Value

4.3 Latin America and MEA Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Latin America and MEA Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.3.2 Latin America and MEA Adult Diaper Market by Value

4.4 Europe Diaper Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Europe Baby Diaper Market by Value

4.4.2 Europe Adult Diaper Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Smart Diapers

5.1.2 Increasing Focus on Ingredient Transparency

6. Impact of Covid-19

6.1 Impact on Global Diaper Market

6.1.1 Impact on Global Baby Diaper Market

6.1.2 Impact on Global Adult Diaper Market

6.1.3 Rising Interest in Cloth based Diapers

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Indonesia Diaper Market: Players Analysis

7.1.1 Indonesia Baby Diaper Market Players by Share

7.1.2 Indonesia Baby Diapers Market Share by Company: Year Wise Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Unicharm Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

