RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-08-18 
Auction date:2020-08-18
Payment date:2020-08-18 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-11-16
Term:90 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate

  

       

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-08-18 
Auction date:2020-08-18
Payment date:2020-08-18 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-15
Term:181 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 3 billion
Number of bids1
Allotment:SEK 3 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate