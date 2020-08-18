NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey published today by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research North America suggests that many Americans are sharing a particularly bleak outlook as the fall begins: one in five (20%) may swell those ranks of the unemployed as they predict they will likely be laid off over the next few weeks because of lack of business/work.



In fact, with the jobless rate still almost triple the pre-pandemic level, upwards of 18,400,000 (8%) Americans of this group believe they will very likely be joining the unemployment line.

The national survey also found four in 10 (38%) Americans stating they already don’t earn a livable wage, and three in ten (30%) relying on government programs to make ends meet over the next few weeks.

And if that isn’t enough, approximately 20.7 million Americans (9%) predict they will struggle to put enough food on the table for themselves or their family.

The entire study can be found here: https://www.marublue.com/american-polls/making-ends-meet

These are some of the findings of a Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll conducted among 1,511 randomly selected American adults who are members of Maru/Blue‘s Maru Springboard America Online panel on July 23, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. Detailed information about Maru/Blue Public Opinion can be found at www.marublue.com/public-opinion.The Maru/Blue Public Opinion channel does not do any work for any political party. Detailed information about Maru/Blue can be found at www.marublue.com .

