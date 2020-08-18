Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest estimates, North America intensive care beds market to exceed USD 1 billion by the year 2026. The growth is attributable to increasing instances of COVID-19 and growing elderly population who are more prone to chronic disorders. Additionally, increasing investments towards healthcare infrastructure upscaling and rising number of hospital admissions add momentum to the market growth.

According to the given report, North America intensive care beds market is bifurcated with reference to product type, application spectrum, end-use scope, and regional landscape. Besides, the study provides significant data about the firms operating in this industry vertical as well as entails product portfolio and market share secured by leading organizations.

As per IHME (Institute of Health Metrics & Evaluation), 41 states of the US will require more beds in the upcoming months due to the spread of novel coronavirus. Patients affected by the pandemic are being admitted to intensive care units in hospitals, which in turn will boost the demand for new intensive care beds, further propelling the market outlook. On the other hand, strict standardization in North America and hefty cost of ICU beds are projected to hinder the industry expansion.

Elaborating product terrain:

North America intensive care beds market is divided into manual beds, electric beds, and others. The electric bed segment held major market share in the year 2019 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 3.3% over the study period. Electric beds provide various benefits such as enhanced assistance in shifting patients and better blood circulation. Technological advancement like adjustment by remote control facilitates in determining suitable position for patients.

Analyzing the application spectrum:

As per the report, the industry is categorized into pediatric & neonatal ICUs, specialized ICUs, and general ICUs. The specialized ICU segment was worth USD 250 billion in the year 2019, credited to large patient pool affected by chronic respiratory disorder. Expert physician convenience, experienced nurses, and low risk of infections are few factors enhancing the popularity of specialized ICUs, hence bolstering the demand for intensive care beds in North America.

Overview of end-use industries:

Elaborating on end-use scope, North America intensive care beds industry share from hospital segment was worth USD 268 million in 2019. Drastic rise in hospital admissions on account of increasing COVID-19 patients is responsible for escalating product demand from hospital segment.

Analyzing the regional landscape:

Considering the geographical hierarchy, U.S. intensive care beds industry is expected to expand with a CAGR of 2.4% in the ensuing years. Rising COVID-19 cases has increased number of hospital admissions, thereby boosting the demand for intensive care beds. As per a survey conducted by the U.S. government, 100,000 ICU beds were recorded in the year 2018. With rapid spread of coronavirus, healthcare providers are concentrating on increasing the capacity of ICU to tackle this situation.

