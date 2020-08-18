Coloplast A/S

Coloplast strengthens Executive Management to deliver on upcoming 2025 strategy centred around innovation and growth

Today, the Board of Directors have decided to expand the Executive Leadership Team from four members to six members as of 1 October 2020.

The expansion aims to support the upcoming strategy which will focus on innovation and growth. A new Innovation Executive Vice President position position with responsibility for the company’s commercial offering and combining marketing, R&D and select global functions will be led by Nicolai Buhl Andersen. A new Growth Executive Vice President position position which combines the chronic care sales organization and the Wound & Skin care SBU will be led by Paul Marcun. Finally, HR is renamed People & Culture and elevated to the Executive leadership team to be led by Camilla G. Møhl.

Nicolai Buhl Andersen is appointed Executive Vice President, Innovation and member of the Executive Leadership Team. Since joining Coloplast in 2005, Nicolai has held various senior management roles in the company including Head of Ostomy Care, Head of Sales, Nordic Region and Commercial Excellence. For the last 10 years, Nicolai has been SVP, Global Wound Care. Nicolai holds a Master's degree in Economics and Marketing from Copenhagen Business School and Sophia University, Japan.

Camilla G. Møhl is appointed Senior Vice President, People & Culture and member of the Executive Leadership Team. Since joining Coloplast in 2016, Camilla has been VP, Global HR Commercial Organization and was promoted to VP Global HR in 2019. Prior to joining Coloplast, Camilla gained more than 15 years’ experience within HR at large international companies including Carlsberg and Mars. Camilla holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Copenhagen Business School.

“We are currently in the process of finalising our 2025 strategy, which will be launched at our Capital Markets Day at the end of September. As we look towards 2025, and strive to continue to deliver value for our shareholders, users, employees, healthcare professionals and partners, Innovation and Growth will be key strategic themes. To set ourselves up to deliver on our 2025 strategy, we’ve decided to expand our Executive Leadership Team and create new roles to match these strategic themes. I am happy to welcome Nicolai and Camilla to the team. Strong, passionate leaders, with strong followership, who live and breathe the Coloplast values,” says President & CEO Kristian Villumsen.

“By expanding the Coloplast Executive Leadership Team, we are taking the first steps to secure a successful execution of the company’s 2025 strategy. Innovation and growth have characterised Coloplast for more than 60 years, and I am confident that this leadership team is well-equipped to deliver solid growth and life-changing innovations in the years to come,” says Chairman Lars Rasmussen.

As of 1 October 2020, the Executive Leadership Team will consist of:

President & CEO, Kristian Villumsen

Executive Vice President, Innovation, Nicolai Buhl Andersen

Executive Vice President & CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, Growth, Paul Marcun

Senior Vice President, People & Culture, Camilla G. Møhl

Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Allan Rasmussen

