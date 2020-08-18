Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Conferencing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Deployment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video conferencing market was valued at US$ 5,970.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,005.7 million by 2027.



The video conferencing market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, North America led the global video conferencing market with significant share, followed by Europe and APAC. The US and Canada dominate the North American video conferencing market. Further, the video conferencing market in APAC is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027. Other developing regions such as the MEA and SAM are also expected to offer ample growth opportunities to video conferencing market players operating in these regions in the coming years.



Factors such as favorable environment for collaborations, and rising focus on organizing and simplifying meeting experiences as well as on the rapid sharing of information are the major aspects boosting the video conferencing market growth. The increasingly popularizing concept of flexible working creates more dynamic, engaging, and productive work environments for catalyzing the growth of the video conferencing market. The presence of a high number of corporate, education, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, government, and public sectors in North America, Europe, and APAC would eventually accelerate the use of video conferencing equipment and apps, thereby bolstering the video conferencing market in the coming years.



In addition, the availability of ideal internet infrastructure and resources in the US, India, the UK, and China, among others, is another factor that encourages the use of video conferencing solutions. There has been an increase in search volumes for the video conferencing and office meetings over the past few years. Also, the concept of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) is growing in the education sector, which enables the institutes from remote locations to train students. The increasing adoption of video training and conferencing solutions in the education sector is boosting the growth of the video conferencing market.



The countries in APAC are the fastest-growing economies in the world. The rate of industrialization in APAC is stupendous, and it is expected to continue in coming years. Several large enterprises in the region are expanding their business across APAC, leading the industrialization at a prime rate. Additionally, emerging SMEs with higher capital investments are expected to boost the adoption of video conferencing tools. Thus, considering the growth prospect of large enterprises and SMEs in the region, the video conferencing market players in the region are anticipated to witness a significant demand.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the video conferencing market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect technology and solution type.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Video Conferencing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Video Conferencing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Accentuating Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology in Educational and Healthcare Sectors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cyber-attacks Pose a Critical Challenge

5.2.2 Weak Network Infrastructure in Various Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Asia Pacific End Users to Stimulate the Demand

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Commercialization of 5G to Revolutionize the Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Video Conferencing Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Video Conferencing Market Overview

6.2 Video Conferencing Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Hardware: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Software: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Services: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Deployment (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Cloud: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 On-Premise

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 On-Premise: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Hybrid

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Hybrid: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Video Conferencing Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Video Conferencing Market, By Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Corporate Enterprises

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.1.1 Corporate Enterprises: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Government& Defense

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.1.1 Government& Defense: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.1.1 Healthcare: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Education

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.1.1 Education: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.1.1 Manufacturing: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.1.1 Others: Video Conferencing Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Video Conferencing Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Video Conferencing Market

10.3 Europe: Video Conferencing Market

10.4 APAC: Video Conferencing Market

10.5 MEA: Video Conferencing Market

10.6 SAM: Video Conferencing Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Video Conferencing Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Adobe Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Avaya Inc.

13.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.4 Google LLC

13.5 Microsoft Corporation

13.6 Polycom, Inc.

13.7 ZTE Corporation

13.8 Lifesize Inc.

13.9 Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

13.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hej3p0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900