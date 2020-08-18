Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-Pure Water Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for ultra-pure water is expected to record a CAGR of over 5%, globally, during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from the semiconductor industry and increasing application in the pharmaceutical industry. On the flip side, the high consumption of water for purification is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The ultra-pure water market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increasing application in the semiconductor industry across the world.
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as India, China, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Application in the Semiconductor Industry
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The ultra-pure water market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include DuPont, Veolia, Pall Corporation, Pentair PLC, and SUEZ.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Semiconductor Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Application in the Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Consumption of Water for Purification
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Cleaning
5.1.2 Etching
5.1.3 Ingredient
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Semiconductor
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.3 Power Generation
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Applied Membranes Inc.
6.4.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation
6.4.3 DuPont
6.4.4 Komal Water Industries
6.4.5 Nalco
6.4.6 Organo Corporation
6.4.7 Pall Corporation
6.4.8 Pentair PLC
6.4.9 SUEZ
6.4.10 Veolia
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing the Purification Process Efficiency
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/103pft
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: