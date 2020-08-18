Operating income for the second quarter increased 24% year-over-year to a record breaking $40.7 million. Net income attributable to Formula’s Shareholders for the second quarter increased 24% year-over-year to a record breaking $11.2 million.
OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the second quarter and six months-period ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Financial Highlights for the Six Months-Period Ended June 30, 2020
Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2020
In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekel with respect to the ordinary shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd that are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the American Depositary Receipts of Formula Systems that are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:
Covenant 1
Covenant 2
Covenant 3
Comments of Management
Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to continue the strong momentum of 2020 during the second quarter which was entirely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition included a prolonged period of lockdown in Israel during April 2020 and Passover holiday. Despite these challenges, we witnessed strong financial results recorded across our entire portfolio companies which we were able to achieve due to the perseverance and cost saving actions taken by all management teams across our entire portfolio. Formula Group has managed to successfully face the crisis, thanks to, among others, its financial strength, high cash balances, low leverage, business diversification, quick response and flexibility to accommodate changes, and especially its experienced management teams .We take great pride in the recent addition of two of our subsidiaries, Matrix IT Ltd. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V., to Tel-Aviv-35 index together with four other companies whose core activity is technology and innovation—the engine that drives the Israeli economy.
“Matrix managed to deliver a double-digit growth in both net and operating income, overcoming the most challenging period of the last decade, while adapting to the new hybrid-work-environment model, combining office attendance with remote employment, increasing efficiencies and cost savings. Matrix is constantly working on preserving its business continuity and growth opportunities.”
“Sapiens managed to increase its revenues by 17.0% year over year as a result of organic growth in North America and Europe. Non-GAAP operating income increased by 33.4%, year over year increasing operating margin by 220 base points to a record of 18.0%, primarily due to cost saving actions implemented in light of COVID-19. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sapiens’ outlook has improved as a result of signing new deals and completing the acquisition of Delphi, positioning the company as a leader of the MLP market in North America. In addition, Sapiens has raised its 2020 revenue guidance from $368 - $377 million to the range of $376 - $381 million.”
“Magic’s outlook for 2020 has also improved in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increased demand, from existing and new customers, for digital transformation projects, as COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations and their employees to adapt to the new forced reality and working environment. Magic plans to continue its efforts in maintaining and growing its strong financial position as a trusted advisor in the SMB market and a one-stop-shop for digital transformation, both organically and through acquisitions.”
“Michpal continues to realize synergies and monetize on its busines model and on the market it operates in. Michpal’s revenues grew by 51% year over year fueled by the acquisition of Unique Software Enterprises Ltd. concluded in November 2019 and is well positioned to continue helping its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental labor guidelines which are introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
"In July 2020, Shikun & Binui group won a tender published by the Israeli Ministry of Defense for establishing Kiryat HaModiin in the Israeli Negev. TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. will serve as the significant subcontractor of the project's ICT (Information Communication and Technology) contractor - Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
As part of the project, TSG is expected to design, build, maintain and operate IT systems in Kiryat HaModiin. The duration of the engagement is approximately 26 years. The scope of TSG activities is estimated at NIS 1.5 billion for the entire duration of the contract. The win is not expected to significantly impact TSG's results of operations over the upcoming year.”
“I am pleased to see that the steps taken across all our portfolio companies in order to endure the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge stronger and well positioned are paying off. We will continue to address the new market challenges and take all necessary steps in order to keep our employees safe and productive, implement cost savings and grow our business operations.”
Stand-Alone Financial Measures
This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.
Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.
Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.
|FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|437,064
|412,572
|903,334
|803,926
|Cost of revenues
|334,138
|319,621
|697,269
|623,115
|Gross profit
|102,926
|92,951
|206,065
|180,811
|Research and development costs, net
|12,084
|11,706
|25,047
|22,290
|Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
|50,135
|48,530
|101,508
|94,126
|Operating income
|40,707
|32,715
|79,510
|64,395
|Financial expenses, net
|5,627
|3,732
|10,271
|7,328
|Income before taxes on income
|35,080
|28,983
|69,239
|57,067
|Taxes on income
|8,703
|6,759
|16,426
|13,020
|Income after taxes
|26,377
|22,224
|52,813
|44,047
|Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net
|218
|360
|347
|1,086
|Net income
|26,595
|22,584
|53,160
|45,133
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|15,363
|13,541
|30,907
|26,054
|Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders
|11,232
|9,043
|22,253
|19,079
|Earnings per share (basic)
|0.74
|0.59
|1.46
|1.26
|Earnings per share (diluted)
|0.73
|0.59
|1.44
|1.17
|Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)
|15,285,517
|15,279,684
|15,285,100
|15,097,957
|Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)
|15,292,486
|15,288,248
|15,292,372
|15,388,363
|FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|462,448
|368,666
|Short-term deposits
|8,107
|29,886
|Marketable securities
|2,265
|6,600
|Trade receivables
|459,565
|486,007
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|62,952
|65,709
|Inventories
|12,818
|8,636
|Total current assets
|1,008,155
|965,504
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Deferred taxes
|41,438
|38,865
|Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|22,518
|22,205
|Total long-term assets
|63,956
|61,070
|INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED
|FOR AT EQUITY METHOD
|27,562
|26,021
|PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|49,306
|43,059
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|107,629
|104,130
|NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL
|913,066
|889,473
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,169,674
|2,089,257
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Loans and credit from banks and others
|102,040
|125,297
|Debentures
|42,020
|31,362
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|31,318
|35,673
|Trade payables
|109,836
|125,163
|Deferred revenues
|106,967
|93,512
|Other accounts payable
|199,437
|205,205
|Dividend payable
|-
|7,081
|Liabilities in respect of business combinations
|11,118
|8,431
|Put options of non-controlling interests
|26,236
|39,668
|Total current liabilities
|628,972
|671,392
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Loans and credit from banks and others
|204,100
|162,062
|Debentures
|214,646
|175,411
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|82,775
|73,686
|Other long-term liabilities
|9,198
|8,311
|Deferred taxes
|57,143
|53,854
|Deferred revenues
|12,257
|6,491
|Liabilities in respect of business combinations
|11,958
|14,895
|Put options of non-controlling interests
|21,056
|15,182
|Employees benefit liabilities
|13,011
|11,639
|Total long-term liabilities
|626,144
|521,531
|EQUITY
|Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders
|433,284
|421,640
|Non-controlling interests
|481,274
|474,694
|Total equity
|914,558
|896,334
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|2,169,674
|2,089,257
|FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
|STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|63,598
|82,725
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|4,978
|6,803
|Total current assets
|68,576
|89,528
|INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY
|CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)
|Matrix IT Ltd.
|128,141
|125,809
|Sapiens International Corporation N.V.
|179,604
|176,832
|Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
|113,806
|114,019
|Other
|86,094
|72,322
|Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity
|507,645
|488,982
|OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES
|1,583
|1,539
|PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|2
|2
|TOTAL ASSETS
|577,806
|580,051
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Loans from banks and others
|-
|13,130
|Debentures
|20,232
|20,296
|Trade payables
|79
|69
|Other accounts payable
|1,996
|1,274
|Dividends payable
|-
|7,081
|Total current liabilities
|22,307
|41,850
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Debentures
|116,213
|116,561
|Put options of non-controlling interests
|6,002
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|122,215
|116,561
|EQUITY
|433,284
|421,640
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|577,806
|580,051
|(*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the
|consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula's
|share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
Or-Yehuda, ISRAEL