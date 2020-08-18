New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryocoolers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895924/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$695.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pulse-Tube cryocoolers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $641.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Cryocoolers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$641.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$747.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Stirling cryocoolers Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Stirling cryocoolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$571.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$855.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$474.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude into Cryocoolers
Cryocooler Market to Witness Steady Growth
Stirling Cryocoolers to Register Highest Growth
Military Application Segment Accounted for Largest Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cryocooler Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into leading Players
Global Cryocooler Market by Leading Player: Market Share
Breakdown of Sales for 2018
Select Noteworthy Acquisition
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shortage for Helium Gas to Drive Market Growth
Total Amount of Helium Produced (in Million Cubic Feet): 2016-2019
Growing Healthcare Services in Emerging Economies to Support
Growth
Worldwide Health Care Spending (in Billion USD): 2017-2022
Growing Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas to Spur Crycoolers Market
Worldwide Growth of LNG Demand: 2018-2030
Demand for LNG by Country: 2015-2030
Innovations to Bolster Market Growth
Widening of Application Base to Bolster Market Growth
Cryocoolers in Semiconductor Industry
Cryogenic Refrigerators for Space Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
