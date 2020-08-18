GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences through the end of September 2020:

August 18 – virtual one-on-one meetings only



August 27 – pre-recorded presentation available beginning at 8:00am eastern



September 9 – presentation at 8:00am eastern





September 10 – presentation at 2:35pm eastern





September 14 – presentation at 4:30pm eastern





September 15 – presentation at 3:20pm eastern





September 17 – presentation at 12:00pm eastern

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company’s recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

