New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CPP Packaging Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895921/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bags & Pouches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wraps segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The CPP Packaging Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Lamination Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Lamination segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$738 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$834.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$775.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AEP Industries, Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Charter NEX Films, Inc.

Dupont Teijin Films

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Innovia Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Novolex Hartsville

RKW SE

Sealed Air Corporation

Sigma Plastics Group

Taghleef Industries LLC

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG

Uflex Ltd.

Wipak Oy







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895921/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

CPP Packaging Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: CPP Packaging Films Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: CPP Packaging Films Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Bags & Pouches (Packaging Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Bags & Pouches (Packaging Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Bags & Pouches (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wraps (Packaging Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wraps (Packaging Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wraps (Packaging Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Lamination (Packaging Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Lamination (Packaging Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Lamination (Packaging Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Labels (Packaging Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Labels (Packaging Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Labels (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Floral (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Floral (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Floral (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Textile (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Textile (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Textile (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Healthcare (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US CPP Packaging Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: CPP Packaging Films Market in the United States by

Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States CPP Packaging Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: CPP Packaging Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Review

by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: CPP Packaging Films Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian CPP Packaging Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: CPP Packaging Films Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for CPP Packaging Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: CPP Packaging Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CPP

Packaging Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese CPP Packaging Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese CPP Packaging Films Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese CPP Packaging Films Market by Packaging Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for CPP Packaging Films in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: CPP Packaging Films Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European CPP Packaging Films Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European CPP Packaging Films Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: CPP Packaging Films Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European CPP Packaging Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: CPP Packaging Films Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European CPP Packaging Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: CPP Packaging Films Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: CPP Packaging Films Market in France by Packaging

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: CPP Packaging Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: CPP Packaging Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: CPP Packaging Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German CPP Packaging Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian CPP Packaging Films Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian CPP Packaging Films Market by Packaging Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for CPP Packaging Films in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: CPP Packaging Films Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for CPP Packaging Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: CPP Packaging Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CPP

Packaging Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom CPP Packaging Films Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Review by

Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: CPP Packaging Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish CPP Packaging Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: CPP Packaging Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: CPP Packaging Films Market in Russia by Packaging

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian CPP Packaging Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: CPP Packaging Films Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: CPP Packaging Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe CPP Packaging Films Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: CPP Packaging Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: CPP Packaging Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: CPP Packaging Films Market in Asia-Pacific by

Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: CPP Packaging Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: CPP Packaging Films Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: CPP Packaging Films Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian CPP Packaging Films Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Review by

Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: CPP Packaging Films Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian CPP Packaging Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: CPP Packaging Films Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: CPP Packaging Films Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: CPP Packaging Films Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for CPP Packaging Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: CPP Packaging Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Market

Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for CPP Packaging Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific CPP Packaging Films Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American CPP Packaging Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: CPP Packaging Films Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American CPP Packaging Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American CPP Packaging Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American CPP Packaging Films Market by

Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for CPP Packaging Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: CPP Packaging Films Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: CPP Packaging Films Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean CPP Packaging Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: CPP Packaging Films Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: CPP Packaging Films Market in Brazil by Packaging

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: CPP Packaging Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: CPP Packaging Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: CPP Packaging Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican CPP Packaging Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America CPP Packaging Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: CPP Packaging Films Market in Rest of Latin America

by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America CPP Packaging Films Market

Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America CPP Packaging Films Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: CPP Packaging Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: CPP Packaging Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East CPP Packaging Films Historic Market

by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: CPP Packaging Films Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: CPP Packaging Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for CPP Packaging Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: CPP Packaging Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CPP

Packaging Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian CPP Packaging Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: CPP Packaging Films Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli CPP Packaging Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: CPP Packaging Films Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli CPP Packaging Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian CPP Packaging Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: CPP Packaging Films Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian CPP Packaging Films Market by

Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for CPP Packaging Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: CPP Packaging Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: CPP Packaging Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates CPP Packaging Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: CPP Packaging Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates CPP Packaging Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: CPP Packaging Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East CPP Packaging Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: CPP Packaging Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East CPP Packaging Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African CPP Packaging Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: CPP Packaging Films Market in Africa by Packaging

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African CPP Packaging Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: CPP Packaging Films Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: CPP Packaging Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001