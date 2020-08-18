New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lyophilization Equipment and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896167/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bench-top Lyophilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tray Lyophilizers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Lyophilization Equipment and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Rotary Lyophilizers Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
In the global Rotary Lyophilizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$546.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$866.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$995.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896167/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lyophilization Equipment and Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bench-top Lyophilizers (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bench-top Lyophilizers (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bench-top Lyophilizers (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Tray Lyophilizers (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Tray Lyophilizers (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Tray Lyophilizers (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rotary Lyophilizers (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rotary Lyophilizers (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rotary Lyophilizers (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Freeze Drying Microscopes (Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Freeze Drying Microscopes (Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Freeze Drying Microscopes (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Biopharmaceuticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Biopharmaceuticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Biopharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Diagnostics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Diagnostics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Diagnostics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Nutraceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Nutraceuticals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Nutraceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Lyophilization Equipment and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Lyophilization Equipment and Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Lyophilization Equipment and
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Review
in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 59: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Lyophilization Equipment and
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Lyophilization Equipment
and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Lyophilization Equipment and Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 98: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 101: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 126: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lyophilization
Equipment and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Lyophilization Equipment and Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Lyophilization Equipment
and Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 146: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 149: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in Rest
of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Lyophilization Equipment and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Lyophilization Equipment and Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 185: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 188: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lyophilization Equipment
and Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Lyophilization Equipment and Services
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 198: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 199: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 201: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 205: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Lyophilization Equipment and
Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 207: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 209: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market in
Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 210: African Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Lyophilization Equipment and Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 213: Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896167/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: