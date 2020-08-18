Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Use Disorder: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are two subsets of patients who suffer from OUD: patients who become addicted to medical opioids, which are used to treat chronic pain conditions, and patients who become addicted to non-medical opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl. There is no single cause of OUD, but rather a combination of genetic and environmental factors that influence the patient.
Currently, several drugs have been approved for the treatment of OUD, which can be split into two classes: synthetic opioid receptor agonists (buprenorphine, methadone, morphine, and medical-grade heroin) and opioid antagonists (naltrexone). Many of these drugs have been widely available for decades and are genericized across the markets covered in this report. Some reformulations that have been released more recently, and some are expected to launch during the forecast period, making them a market driver toward the end of the forecast period.
During the 10-year forecast period, the OUD market is expected to grow from $1.6B in 2018 to $3.7B in 2028 in the 8MM, which represents a CAGR of 8.8%. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2028, with sales contributing 87.7% to the global market.
The main driver of growth over the forecast period will be the launch of new formulations of buprenorphine, particularly Indivior's Sublocade, which is already launched in the US, Canada, and Australia, as well as Camurus' Buvidal, which is already launched in Europe and Australia. Both are subcutaneous monthly forms of buprenorphine.
There are several drugs that will see their patents expire throughout the forecast period, the most high-profile being Indivior's Suboxone, which is a key barrier of growth in this market. Suboxone, the sublingual buprenorphine + naloxone combination, was the highest-selling drug with sales of $859M in 2018. However, its sales are expected to fall throughout the forecast period at a negative CAGR of 16.9%, due to generic erosion.
Key Questions Answered
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Opioid Use Disorder: Executive Summary
2.1 Reformulations of Buprenorphine Will Drive Growth in the OUD Market
2.2 Experienced and New Players Go Head-to-Head with Buprenorphine Reformulations
2.3 Environmental Unmet Needs of Greater Importance than Clinical Needs
2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Remains Focused on Reformulations, While Early Stage Pipeline Looks to Novel MOAs
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
3.3 Upcoming Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources Used
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity
5.4.6 Sources Not Used
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for OUD (2018-2028)
5.5.1 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.5.2 Age-Specific 12-month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.5.4 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity
5.5.5 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.5.6 Age-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.5.7 Sex-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD
5.5.8 12-month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis
5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis
6 Current Treatment Options
6.1 Overview
7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Removal of Access Barriers
7.3 Novel Mechanisms of Action
7.4 Improved Treatment Guidelines
8 R&D Strategies
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Drug Formulations That Have Less Potential for Abuse
8.1.2 Novel Mechanisms of Action
8.1.3 Extended-Release Formulations That Improve Compliance
8.2 Clinical Trials Design
8.2.1 Endpoints
8.2.2 Trial Duration
8.2.3 Comparator Arms
8.2.4 Patient Population
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Innovative Early Stage Approaches
9.3 Other Drugs in Development
10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis
Companies Mentioned
