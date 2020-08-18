TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (“Freshii”), the growing health and wellness brand and Flipp, a leader in retail technology, announced their partnership to offer Canadians value and savings content on the Flipp app. From now until September 10, Canadians can find great deals from Freshii on bowls for two, meals for three and plenty more!



“We want to stay true to our commitment to making healthy food affordable and convenient, especially during these times,” said Estefania Bafunno, Director, Marketing at Freshii. “We continue to invest in digital marketing efforts and with Flipp's target audience so aligned to Freshii's, it was a natural fit to use this platform to offer value to our customers..”

Flipp launched the Restaurant section on the app in 2020, offering Canadians great deals on iconic Canadian brands. The partnership with Freshii marks the first ‘health food’ partnership.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offering by providing value conscious Canadians with healthy, on-the-go meals options by partnering with a leading ‘better-for-you’ food brand such as Freshii,” said Adam Halim, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Flipp. “Flipp makes it easy for value conscious Canadians to make buying decisions digitally and, since the onset of COVID-19, we have seen a 20% increase in our user base. Our goal is to continuously expand our offering to meet our shopper's needs and with partners like Freshii, we can continue to do so.”

By simply downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play, consumers will have access to Freshii’s great deals.

About Freshii:

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to operate 430 restaurants in 14 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

About Flipp:

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a retail technology company that is reinventing the digital shopping experience. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp marketplace to connect with millions of highly-engaged shoppers every day. With over 50 million mobile downloads, the Flipp app helps North Americans make the shopping process seamless and affordable by delivering local digital content to get the most out of their shopping and savings experience. Consumers use Flipp as the go-to weekly shopping tool to plan and find the best deals, helping shoppers save up to 20%-40% on their weekly bill across categories including grocery, home improvement, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com and follow @getflipp on social media.

