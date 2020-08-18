DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announces its new ISO 13485 laboratory is ready to begin manufacturing the Company’s new consumer-focused, nhāler brand.



Chairman and CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, “Our new laboratory allows RTSL to produce up to 2.9 million nhāler and Rxoid™ MDI per year. In addition, as demand increases, we can scale it to double the output with minimal additional personnel or capital outlay in about 9-12 weeks. It also reduces our manufacturing expenses and is a key process to eventual FDA approval of our MDI product line. Certainly, as we produce other aerosolized products in the future such as prescription medication, we will need this lab. I want to congratulate our team for getting the build-out finished on time and under budget.”

Sean Berrier, SVP mentions, “RTSL now owns a state-of-the-art lab that complies with FDA guidelines for manufacturing class II medical devices. To my knowledge, no one in the CBD space has a lab of this quality. In the end, our product is about helping people and this lab assures RTSL manufactures safe MDI in a controlled environment so that consumers have absolute trust in our existing and future product lines.”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL has developed and perfected a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formulae consisting of one or more cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and/or CBN. The Company’s Rxoid™ and nhāler product lines are manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), on FDA-listed equipment. Note that while cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG and CBN are not yet approved by the FDA, under the laws of Texas and of many other states, it is legal to consume, sell and export them to legal jurisdictions.

Properly formulated MDI deliver Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (drugs, nutraceuticals or bioceuticals) through the pulmonary tract. An MDI is the most efficient delivery method for an API other than an IV. In addition, MDIs are less expensive than any other route of delivery, based on the net cost per bioactive mg as tested in blood serum levels. However, MDIs are expensive to formulate and difficult to manufacture in order to deliver cannabinoid compounds to the level required by the FDA and FTC truth in labelling laws. Ideally, a properly formulated, properly manufactured MDI containing cannabinoids will deliver exactly the same dose on its first use as well as its 100th use.

RTSL’s MDIs are a safe and technically superior replacement for vape pens, mods and all-in-one products because they use no heat, function perfectly without using dangerous ingredients, and deliver a 98% bioavailable dose of CBD and/or cannabinoids directly to the systemic blood stream. This allows RTSL to manufacture a scientifically sound and superior alternative to all other cannabinoid vaping systems in a market estimated to be $5 billion in annual sales.

RTSL will market nhāler through digital marketing campaigns and Rxoid™ products will continue to be sold directly to pharmacies and physicians who treat GAD, PTSD and other stress and anxiety disorders. nhāler can be purchased online at www.nhaler.com . Rxoid™ can be purchased by consumers online, at www.rxoid.com . RTSL also produces white label products for select commercial clients.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our products. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act).

