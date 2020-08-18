New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conductive Inks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895908/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Photovoltaic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $954.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Conductive Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$954.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$809.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Displays Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Displays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$582.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$658.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$553.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Cartesian Co.

C-INK Co., Ltd.

Creative Materials, Inc.

Daicel Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Elephantech Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

InkTec Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey PLC

Methode Electronics, Inc.

NovaCentrix

Parker Chomerics

Poly-Ink

PPG Industries, Inc.

Promethean Particles Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Vorbeck Materials Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Conductive Inks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Conductive Inks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Conductive Inks Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Conductive Inks Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Photovoltaic (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Photovoltaic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Photovoltaic (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sensors (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Sensors (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Sensors (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Displays (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Displays (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Displays (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Silver Ink (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Silver Ink (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Silver Ink (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Dielectric (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Dielectric (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Dielectric (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Carbon Nanoparticle (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Carbon Nanoparticle (Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Carbon Nanoparticle (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Carbon/Graphene (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Carbon/Graphene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Carbon/Graphene (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Types (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Types (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Conductive Inks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Conductive Inks Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Conductive Inks Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Conductive Inks Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Conductive Inks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Conductive Inks Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Conductive Inks Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Conductive Inks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conductive Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Conductive Inks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Conductive Inks Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Conductive Inks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Conductive Inks Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Conductive Inks in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Conductive Inks Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Conductive Inks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Conductive Inks Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Conductive Inks Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Conductive Inks Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Conductive Inks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Conductive Inks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Conductive Inks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Conductive Inks Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Conductive Inks Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Conductive Inks Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Conductive Inks Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Conductive Inks Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Conductive Inks Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Conductive Inks Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Conductive Inks Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Conductive Inks Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Conductive Inks in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Conductive Inks Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Conductive Inks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Conductive Inks Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conductive Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Conductive Inks Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Conductive Inks Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Conductive Inks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Conductive Inks Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Conductive Inks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Conductive Inks Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Conductive Inks Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Conductive Inks Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Conductive Inks Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Conductive Inks Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Conductive Inks Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Conductive Inks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Conductive Inks Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Conductive Inks Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Conductive Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Conductive Inks Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Conductive Inks Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Conductive Inks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Conductive Inks Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Conductive Inks Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Conductive Inks Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Conductive Inks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Conductive Inks Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Conductive Inks Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Conductive Inks Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Conductive Inks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Conductive Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Conductive Inks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Conductive Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Conductive Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Conductive Inks Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Conductive Inks:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Conductive Inks Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Conductive Inks Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Conductive Inks Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Conductive Inks Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Conductive Inks in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Conductive Inks Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Conductive Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Conductive Inks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Conductive Inks Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Conductive Inks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Conductive Inks Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Conductive Inks Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Conductive Inks Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Conductive Inks Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Conductive Inks Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Conductive Inks Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Conductive Inks Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Conductive Inks Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Conductive Inks Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Conductive Inks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Conductive Inks Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Conductive Inks Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Conductive Inks Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Conductive Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Conductive Inks Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Conductive Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Conductive Inks Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Conductive Inks Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Conductive Inks Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Conductive Inks Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Conductive Inks Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Conductive Inks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Conductive Inks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Conductive Inks Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Conductive Inks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Conductive Inks Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Conductive Inks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Conductive Inks Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Conductive Inks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Conductive Inks Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Conductive Inks in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Conductive Inks Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Conductive Inks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Conductive Inks Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Conductive Inks Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Conductive Inks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Conductive Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Conductive Inks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Conductive Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Conductive Inks Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Conductive Inks Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Conductive Inks Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Conductive Inks Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Conductive Inks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Conductive Inks Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Conductive Inks Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Conductive Inks Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Conductive Inks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Conductive Inks Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Conductive Inks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

