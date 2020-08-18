New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Travel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896165/?utm_source=GNW

3 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Customized & Private Vacation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$310.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adventure & Safari segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Luxury Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Cruise/Ship Expedition Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Cruise/Ship Expedition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$110.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$146.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$177.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Butterfield & Robinson

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Kensington Tours Ltd.

Ker and Downey

Micato Safaris

Tauck, Inc.

Thomas Cook Ltd.

Travcoa

TUI AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Luxury Travel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Luxury Travel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Luxury Travel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Luxury Travel Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Customized & Private Vacation (Tour Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Customized & Private Vacation (Tour Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Customized & Private Vacation (Tour Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Adventure & Safari (Tour Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Adventure & Safari (Tour Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Adventure & Safari (Tour Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cruise/Ship Expedition (Tour Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cruise/Ship Expedition (Tour Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Cruise/Ship Expedition (Tour Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Small Group Journey (Tour Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Small Group Journey (Tour Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Small Group Journey (Tour Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Celebration & Special Event (Tour Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Celebration & Special Event (Tour Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Celebration & Special Event (Tour Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Culinary Travel & Shopping (Tour Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Culinary Travel & Shopping (Tour Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Culinary Travel & Shopping (Tour Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Absolute Luxury (Travel Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Absolute Luxury (Travel Type) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Absolute Luxury (Travel Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Aspiring Luxury (Travel Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Aspiring Luxury (Travel Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Aspiring Luxury (Travel Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Accessible Luxury (Travel Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Accessible Luxury (Travel Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Accessible Luxury (Travel Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Luxury Travel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Luxury Travel Market in the United States by Tour

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Luxury Travel Market in the United States by Travel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Luxury Travel Historic Market Review by Tour

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Luxury Travel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tour Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Luxury Travel Historic Market Review by

Travel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Luxury Travel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Travel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Luxury Travel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Luxury Travel Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Luxury Travel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Luxury Travel Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Tour Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Luxury Travel Market by Tour Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Travel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Luxury Travel Market by Travel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Luxury Travel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Luxury Travel Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Luxury Travel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Luxury Travel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Luxury Travel Market in Europe in US$ Million by Tour

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Luxury Travel Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Travel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Luxury Travel Market in France by Tour Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Luxury Travel Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Luxury Travel Market in France by Travel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Luxury Travel Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by Travel

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Luxury Travel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Luxury Travel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Travel

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Tour Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Luxury Travel Market by Tour Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Travel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Luxury Travel Market by Travel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Travel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Luxury Travel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Travel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Luxury Travel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Luxury Travel Historic Market Review by Tour

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Luxury Travel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tour Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Luxury Travel Historic Market Review by

Travel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Luxury Travel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Travel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Luxury Travel Market in Russia by Tour Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Luxury Travel Market in Russia by Travel Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Tour Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown

by Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Travel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown

by Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Luxury Travel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Luxury Travel Market in Asia-Pacific by Tour Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Luxury Travel Market in Asia-Pacific by Travel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Luxury Travel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Luxury Travel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Luxury Travel Historic Market Review by Tour

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Luxury Travel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tour Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Luxury Travel Historic Market Review by

Travel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Luxury Travel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Travel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Luxury Travel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Luxury Travel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Luxury Travel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Luxury Travel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luxury Travel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tour

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Market Share

Analysis by Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luxury Travel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Travel

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luxury Travel Market Share

Analysis by Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Luxury Travel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Luxury Travel Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Luxury Travel Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Luxury Travel Market by Tour Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Travel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Luxury Travel Market by Travel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Luxury Travel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Tour Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Luxury Travel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Travel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Luxury Travel Market in Brazil by Tour Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Luxury Travel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Luxury Travel Market in Brazil by Travel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Luxury Travel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Luxury Travel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Luxury Travel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Luxury Travel Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Tour Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Luxury Travel Market Share

Breakdown by Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Luxury Travel Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Travel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Luxury Travel Market Share

Breakdown by Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Luxury Travel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Luxury Travel Historic Market by

Tour Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Luxury Travel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Tour Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Luxury Travel Historic Market by

Travel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Luxury Travel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Travel Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Luxury Travel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Luxury Travel Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Luxury Travel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Luxury Travel Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Luxury Travel Market Share Analysis by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Luxury Travel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Tour Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Luxury Travel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Luxury Travel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Travel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Tour Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Luxury Travel Market by Tour Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Luxury Travel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Travel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Luxury Travel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Luxury Travel Market by Travel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Luxury Travel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tour

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Luxury Travel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Luxury Travel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Luxury Travel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Travel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Luxury Travel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Luxury Travel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Luxury Travel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Luxury Travel Market Share

Breakdown by Tour Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Luxury Travel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Luxury Travel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Luxury Travel Market Share

Breakdown by Travel Type 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Tour Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Luxury Travel Market in Africa by Tour Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by Tour

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Luxury Travel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Travel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Luxury Travel Market in Africa by Travel Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Luxury Travel Market Share Breakdown by

Travel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

