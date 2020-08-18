Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Devices, Solutions, Apps and Services in Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape. The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. The analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory developments and associated implications.



The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more for 2020 to 2025.



The report also provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.



AR and MR Market Developments



The growing demand of AR in entertainment, retail, and the defense sector is encouraging manufacturers to expand their business. Both traditional advertisers and digital media companies need to get ready for increased altered reality. Advertisers are looking at using augmented reality as part of a marketing drive in order to attract new customers as well as retentive existing ones.



Apple is planning to launch its first augmented reality headset in 2022. It will follow that with a smaller pair of AR glasses in 2023. The AR smart glasses market is picking up pace as it inches away from being a niche product to becoming an industrial and enterprise problem solver. Mass consumer adoption is elusive, if not years away, but the market is building its ecosystem, refining hardware, and taking a more realistic approach for the long-run ramp-up of smart AR glasses.



AR and MR Market Outlook



The total global augmented and mixed reality market is expected to reach $94.5 billion growing at 70.5% CAGR. Hardware is the major component in the total global augmented and mixed reality market with a share of 81% of the total market, followed by software with 17%. The software segment is expected to reach $29 billion with a CAGR of 92.1%. Hardware components in training and education are anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The service segment is expected to reach $5.45 billion with a CAGR of 103.2%.

Report Benefits:

Augmented and Mixed reality forecasts through 2025

Identify market leaders and their strategies and solutions

Understand the market dynamics within the AR/MR ecosystem

Understand the relationship between AR/MR and other technologies

Identify high-potential investment areas for AR/MR application development

Select Report Findings:

Hardware is the largest market segment with HUD the largest component

The overall market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 63.0% and reach $300 billion

Consumer electronics is the largest industry vertical whereas the military segment is expected to have the highest growth potential

Latin America is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 75.0%. Brazil and Argentina are the major countries within the region

China, India, and Japan are leading countries in Asia Pac while South Africa, UAE, and South Africa are the major countries in the MEA region

North America is the largest region, followed by Europe. USA is the largest country in North America, while Germany, France, UK are in Europe

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality

2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain

2.4 Market Drivers

2.4.1 Increasing Demand of AR Devices in Healthcare

2.4.2 Growing Demand of AR Devices in Retail & E-Commerce

2.4.3 Increasing Application of AR in the Gaming Industry

2.5 Challenges

2.5.1 High Set-up Cost

2.5.2 Reconfiguration of Applications for Various Platforms

2.5.3 Limited Content



3.0 Augmented Reality Ecosystem

3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software

3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

3.5 AR Application Landscape

3.5.1 Consumer Electronics

3.5.2 Industrial

3.5.3 Enterprise

3.5.4 Military and Defense

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)

3.6.2 Communication Decency Act (CDA)

3.6.3 Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

3.7 Competitive Landscape



4.0 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Consumer Awareness and Acceptance

4.2 Compelling Applications

4.3 Business-to-Business Apps and Services

4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 Google Inc.

5.2 DAQRI

5.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.4 Seiko Epson Corp.

5.5 Sony Corporation

5.6 Qualcomm Inc.

5.7 Microsoft Corporation

5.8 PTC Corporation

5.9 Apple Inc.

5.10 HTC Corporation

5.11 Niantic Inc.

5.12 EON Reality Inc.

5.13 Magic Leap

5.14 Intel Corporation

5.15 Facebook Corporation

5.16 Wikitude GmbH

5.17 Zugara Inc.

5.18 Blippar

5.19 Upskill

5.20 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

5.21 Atheer Inc.

5.22 Marxent Labs LLC

5.23 Inglobe Technologies

5.24 ScopeAR

5.25 Catchoom Technologies

5.26 Ubimax GmbH

5.27 ABB



6.0 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Global Augmented and Mixed Reality Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Total Market Size

6.1.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Segment

6.1.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Type

6.1.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by AR Device Type

6.1.5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware Component Type

6.1.6 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Sensors Type

6.1.7 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Semiconductor Component Type

6.1.8 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Segment

6.1.8.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Functions

6.1.8.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Software Type

6.1.8.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Service Type

6.1.8.3.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Professional Service Type

6.1.9 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Type

6.1.9.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker Based Reality Type

6.1.9.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Marker less Reality Type

6.1.10 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Technology

6.1.11 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.11.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Consumer Electronics Application

6.1.11.2 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Entertainment Application

6.1.11.3 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Enterprise Application

6.1.11.4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Retail and E-Commerce Application

6.1.11.5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Healthcare and Medical Application

6.1.11.6 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Industrial Application

6.1.11.7 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Military and Defense Application

6.2 Regional Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Region

6.2.2 North America Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.3 Europe Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.4 APAC Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.5 MEA Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.2.6 Latin America Augmented and Mixed Reality Market by Hardware, Software, Service, Market Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.3.1 Global Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units

6.3.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Device Type

6.3.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Industry Vertical

6.3.3.1 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Consumer Electronics Application

6.3.3.2 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Entertainment Application

6.3.3.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Enterprise Application

6.3.3.4 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Retail and E-Commerce Application

6.3.3.5 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Healthcare and Medical Application

6.3.3.6 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Industrial Application

6.3.3.7 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Military and Defense Application

6.3.4 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Region

6.3.4.1 North America Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.2 Europe Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.3 APAC Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.4 MEA Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country

6.3.4.5 MEA Augmented Reality Device Shipment Units by Country



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.1.3 Automotive Companies

7.1.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.1.5 Communication Service Providers

7.1.6 Computing Companies

7.1.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.1.8 Equipment Providers

7.1.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.1.10 Semiconductor Companies

7.1.11 Smart City Systems Integrators

7.1.12 Social Media Companies

7.1.13 Software Developers

