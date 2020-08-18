Naples, Florida, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Monkey got a gift water bottle and he unboxed it and tried to read the instruction manual

A video of George the monkey unboxing his gift went viral on Twitter and people can't get enough of his cuteness!



In a clip shared by his Dad, basketball player Rex Chapman, you can see George the monkey promptly opening the box without hesitation as soon as Rex hands it to him. George pulls out the thermos and removes its plastic swiftly. He grabs the instruction manual next and flicks through the pages. Captivated by his gift, George unscrews and screws the cap of the gift. Further in the video, he casually plays with the blue colored flask by peeping inside the thermos and screwing and unscrewing the lid.



Rex Chapman posted this cheeky moment on Twitter and the video till now has over one million views and hundreds of retweets.



Within minutes of this video going up on Twitter, it was reposted to forums like Reddit and on the official Instagram page of the water bottle company “The Coldest Water” whose bottle George is seen playing with.



The company “The Coldest Water” is a water bottle company that very recently got a stellar review from Freakin Reviews for beating its corporate competitors, and got featured on Yahoo! Finance. They were featured by Mashable in 2018 and Androidcentral in 2020 for the best-insulated water bottle. They are headquartered in Florida and started as an environment-friendly company back in 2014.



They shared George's video to their audience, who loved it and since then George the monkey with his Dad Rex Chapman have featured on their social media handles quite a lot of times.





