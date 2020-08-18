BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”) (NASDAQ: WSG), a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on September 1, 2020.



On the same day, Wanda Sports Group’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time).

Participants can join the earnings conference call by completing online registration at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7083268. Upon registering, all participants will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcodes and unique registrant IDs to access the conference call.

Additionally, participants can join the call via a live webcast of the earnings conference call at: http://investor.wsg.cn/ . An archived webcast will be available through the same link.

A telephonic replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call, from 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 1 to 09:59 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 9, 2020 by dialing +61 2 8199 0299 and entering passcode 7083268.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through its businesses, Infront and the Wanda Sports China, Wanda Sports Group has significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling it to deliver inspiring sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. Wanda Sports Group offers a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through its three primary segments: Spectator Sports, Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) and Mass Participation. Wanda Sport Group's full-service platform creates value for its partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.

Headquartered in China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 53 offices in 16 countries with over 1,200 employees around the world. For more information, please visit http://investor.wsg.cn/investor-relations.

