This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with proteome profiling service providers. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering proteome profiling services, along with information on type of service provider (industry and non-industry), year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, service(s) offered for pre-proteome profiling (protein identification, protein quantification, protein separation, protein extraction and protein purification), service(s) offered for proteome profiling (analysis of post-translational modifications, protein characterization, in silico analysis and protein sequencing), other service(s) offered (protein-protein interaction analysis, biomarker discovery, biological pathway identification, impurity profile analysis, bioimaging of proteins), type of product profiled (proteins and peptides), type of sample(s) used (cells, tissues, plasma, serum, urine, cerebrospinal fluid (d), blood, saliva, cyst fluid and others) and type of application (drug discovery, disease diagnosis and others).
- Elaborate profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees and financial information (if available). In addition to this, the profile includes information on the proteome profiling services offered by the company, along with information on the proteome profiling technologies used. Further, we have provided the recent developments of the company and an informed future outlook.
- A competitiveness analysis of proteome profiling service providers, taking into consideration the supplier strength (based on company size and its experience in this field), service strength (based on number of pre-proteome profiling service(s) offered, number of proteome profiling service(s) offered, number of other service(s) offered, number of product types profiled and number of applications) and number of samples profiled (which is depicted by the size of the bubble).
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in the proteome profiling services domain, during the time period 2014-2020 (till April), covering different partnership models, such as service alliances, acquisitions, technology licensing, R&D agreements and research agreements.
- An elaborate discussion on various factors contributing to the high price of proteome profiling. It features different pricing models of proteome profiling services based on number of proteins/samples processed, proteome profiling steps and sample types.
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.
- A detailed review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall proteome profiling services market. In addition, it features various strategies that different companies have adopted/might adopt in order to mitigate the challenges affiliated to the current global crisis.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential of the proteome profiling services. Based on multiple parameters, such as projected growth of the overall proteomics market and extend of outsourcing, we have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of application (drug discovery, disease diagnosis and others) [B] type of sponsor (pharmaceutical companies, research and academics institutes and CROs) [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading proteome profiling service providers?
- What kind of partnership models are presently being used by stakeholders in this industry?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the demand for proteome profiling services?
- What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Proteome Profiling Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Service Provider
4.2.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.3. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered
4.2.5.1. Analysis by Service(s) Offered for Pre-Proteome Profiling
4.2.5.2. Analysis by Service(s) Offered for Proteome Profiling
4.2.5.3. Analysis by Other Service(s) Offered
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Product Profiled
4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Sample(s) Used
4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Application
5. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEOME PROFILING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Bioproximity
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Proteome Profiling-related Service Offerings
5.2.3. Proteome Profiling Technology
5.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Cell Signaling Technology
5.4. Creative Biolabs
5.5. Creative Proteomics
5.6. Poochon Scientific
6. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEOME PROFILING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Biognosys
6.3. NMI TT Pharmaservices
6.4. Proteome Factory
6.5. Sciomics
6.6. tebu-bio
7. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEOME PROFILING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD:
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. BGI
7.3. Cytomics
7.4. i-DNA Bioechnology
7.5. Proteomics International
7.6. VProteomics
8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
8.3. Methodology
8.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Industry Players
8.4.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Industry Players based in North America
8.4.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Industry Players based in Europe
8.4.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Industry Players based in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World
8.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Non-Industry Players
8.5.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Non-Industry Players based in North America
8.5.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Non-Industry Players in Europe
8.5.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Non-Industry Players based in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Proteome Profiling Services Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Service Mentioned in the Agreement
9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Application Mentioned in the Agreement
9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.7. Geographical Analysis
9.3.7.1. Region-wise Distribution
9.3.7.2. Country-wise Distribution
10. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Proteome Profiling
10.3. Price of Proteome Profiling
10.3.1. Pricing Based on Number of Proteins/Samples Processed
10.3.2. Pricing Based on Proteome Profiling Steps
10.3.3. Pricing Based on Sample Type
11. SWOT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Strengths
11.3. Weaknesses
11.4. Opportunities
11.5. Threats
11.6. Concluding Remarks
12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
12.3. Overall Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030
12.3.1. Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Application
12.3.2. Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Sponsor
12.3.3. Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030: Geographical Distribution
12.3.4. Proteome Profiling Services Market in North America, 2020-2030
12.3.5. Proteome Profiling Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030
12.3.6. Proteome Profiling Services Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030
12.3.7. Proteome Profiling Services Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030
13. IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON PROTEOME PROFILING SERVICES MARKET
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Current Opinions and Recuperative Initiatives of Key Players
13.3. Impact on Future Market Opportunity for Proteome Profiling Services Market
14. CONCLUDING REMARKS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Takeaways
15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Rockland Immunochemicals
15.2.1. Company Snapshot
15.2.2. Interview Transcript: James Fedrick, President, and Chief Executive Officer
15.3. Tymora Analytical Operation
15.3.1. Company Snapshot
15.3.2. Interview Transcript: Anton Iliuk, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
Companies Mentioned
