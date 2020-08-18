CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced it received a letter from The NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) on August 11, 2020, which contained a NASDAQ compliance determination that the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C), which requires that listed securities maintain a minimum market value of publicly held shares of the Company’s common stock equal to or in excess of the $15,000,000 minimum. On August 12, 2020, Aemetis received a letter from NASDAQ confirming compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires that listed securities maintain a closing bid price equal to or in excess of $1.00 per share.

The NASDAQ letters noted that the Company’s common stock has maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days as well as a minimum market value of publicly held shares of the Company’s common stock equal to or in excess of the $15,000,000 minimum for 10 consecutive trading days, enabling the Company to regain compliance with both NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and 5450(b)(2)(C). Consequently, NASDAQ confirmed that both matters are now closed.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas anaerobic digester network and pipeline to convert dairy animal waste gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com .

