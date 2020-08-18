New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fecal Occult Blood Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$851.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biomarker Test segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



CRC DNA Screening Test Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global CRC DNA Screening Test segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$156.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corporation

Hemosure, Inc.

Novigenix SA

Quidel Corporation

Sysmex Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Fecal Occult Blood Test (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fecal Occult Blood Test (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fecal Occult Blood Test (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Biomarker Test (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Biomarker Test (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Biomarker Test (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: CRC DNA Screening Test (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: CRC DNA Screening Test (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: CRC DNA Screening Test (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 27: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Canadian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Vitro

Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 47: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 50: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 53: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: Spanish In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 81: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 87: Russian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 90: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 100: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 108: Australian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 111: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: Indian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 120: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 121: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 123: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Vitro Colorectal

Cancer Screening Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027



Table 131: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 166: The Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment

for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Vitro

Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 179: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 182: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening

Tests Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 193: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 199: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer

Screening Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 203: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market in

Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 204: African In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 207: In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market

Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001