New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Grow Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896150/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.8% over the period 2020-2027. New, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.6% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retrofit segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $394.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The LED Grow Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$394.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 20% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 207-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896150/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
LED Grow Light Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: LED Grow Lights Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: LED Grow Lights Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: New (Type of Installation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: New (Type of Installation) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Retrofit (Type of Installation) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Retrofit (Type of Installation) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Indoor Farming (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Indoor Farming (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Commercial Greenhouse (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Vertical Farming (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Vertical Farming (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Turf & Landscaping (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Turf & Landscaping (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LED Grow Light Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: United States LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown
by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States LED Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: LED Grow Lights Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2020 and 2027
Table 21: Canadian LED Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Canadian LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for LED Grow Lights: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED Grow
Lights in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: LED Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese LED Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type of Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese LED Grow Lights Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for LED Grow Lights in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LED Grow Light Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European LED Grow Lights Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European LED Grow Lights Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020-2027
Table 34: European LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European LED Grow Lights Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 36: European LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: LED Grow Lights Market in France by Type of
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by Type
of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: LED Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: French LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: LED Grow Lights Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by Type
of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: LED Grow Lights Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian LED Grow Lights Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type of Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian LED Grow Lights Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for LED Grow Lights in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for LED Grow Lights: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis
by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED
Grow Lights in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: LED Grow Lights Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: LED Grow Lights Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Spanish LED Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Spanish LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to
2027
Table 58: Russian LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Russian LED Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown
by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe LED Grow Lights Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: LED Grow Lights Market in Asia-Pacific by Type of
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: LED Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: LED Grow Lights Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Australian LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: LED Grow Lights Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 75: Indian LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: LED Grow Lights Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Installation for 2020 and 2027
Table 77: Indian LED Grow Lights Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 78: Indian LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: LED Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: LED Grow Lights Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LED Grow Lights:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
of Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific LED Grow Lights Market Share
Analysis by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for LED Grow Lights in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: LED Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American LED Grow Lights Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 88: Latin American LED Grow Lights Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American LED Grow Lights Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 90: Latin American LED Grow Lights Marketby Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 91: Latin American Demand for LED Grow Lights in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Latin American LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Argentinean LED Grow Lights Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 96: Argentinean LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 97: LED Grow Lights Market in Brazil by Type of
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: LED Grow Lights Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 100: Brazilian LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 101: LED Grow Lights Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Mexican LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: LED Grow Lights Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Lights Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Lights Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Rest of Latin America LED Grow Lights Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 108: LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East LED Grow Lights Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 111: The Middle East LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: LED Grow Lights Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type of Installation for
2020 and 2027
Table 113: The Middle East LED Grow Lights Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 114: The Middle East LED Grow Lights Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for LED Grow Lights: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of
Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Iranian LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LED Grow
Lights in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 118: LED Grow Lights Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Israeli LED Grow Lights Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Israeli LED Grow Lights Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Lights Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Lights Market by Type of
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for LED Grow Lights in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 126: Saudi Arabian LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: LED Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type of Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 129: LED Grow Lights Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: LED Grow Lights Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type of Installation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Rest of Middle East LED Grow Lights Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: LED Grow Lights Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: LED Grow Lights Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 135: African LED Grow Lights Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type of Installation: 2020 to
2027
Table 136: African LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Installation: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: African LED Grow Lights Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 138: LED Grow Lights Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 39
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896150/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: