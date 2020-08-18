Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Outsourcing Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018 to 2026. Medical outsourcing is the consignment of core services or procedures of the organization to a provider that emphases in that area of service or operation. It includes transactional services, customer care, communication and marketing, cost avoidance, audit, payment recovery, billing, transcriptions, SCM & logistics, resource management and others. The benefit of medical outsourcing service is that it enables patients to get the best medical observation from medical experts and specialized doctors. Besides, professionals and doctors providing this service are licensed and well trained.



Factors such as globalization of large and small medical device manufactures, increasing spending on contract research organization (CRO) services, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the market growth. However, reimbursement policies may hinder the market growth.



Amongst end user, Pharmaceutical Industries segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. This industry has been outsourcing non-core functions such as IT and human resources along with secondary core functions such as such as R&D and manufacturing. Pharmaceutical industries are increasingly outsourcing research activities to academic and private contract research organizations (CROs) as a strategy to stay competitive and flexible in a world of exponentially growing knowledge, increasingly sophisticated technologies and an unstable economic environment.



The key vendors mentioned are TCS, Cognizant, Mckesson Corp, Accenture, Dell, Wipro, CGI Federal, Optum, Emdeon, Lonza, Catalent, Genpact, Boehringer Ingelheim, DSM Pharma, Inventive Health Inc., and Charles Rivers Laboratories.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Outsourcing Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Information Technology

5.3 Payer

5.4 Pharmaceutical Services

5.5 Pathology

5.6 Provider



6 Global Medical Outsourcing Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Research Institutes

6.3 Insurance companies

6.4 Pharmaceutical Industries

6.5 Hospitals

6.6 Clinics

6.7 Pharmaceutical Laboratories



7 Global Medical Outsourcing Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Strategic Benchmarking



9 Vendors Landscape

9.1 TCS

9.2 Cognizant

9.3 Mckesson Corp

9.4 Accenture

9.5 Dell

9.6 Wipro

9.7 CGI Federal

9.8 Optum

9.9 Emdeon

9.10 Lonza

9.11 Catalent

9.12 Genpact

9.13 Boehringer Ingelheim

9.14 DSM Pharma

9.15 Inventive Health Inc.

9.16 Charles Rivers Laboratories



