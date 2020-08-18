Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global healthcare personal protective equipment market.
This report focuses on healthcare personal protective equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the healthcare personal protective equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2019 to $7.83 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.80%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. PPE are in huge demand by the care providers owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. However, there is a supply and demand gap due to restrictive containment measures that is challenging market growth. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $11.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.5%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the healthcare personal protective equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market global answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare personal protective equipment market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the healthcare personal protective equipment market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period.
Disruptions in the global supply chain of personal protective equipment (PPE) is hindering the market growth. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain for PPE has not been adequate to meet the surge in demand. There is a shortage of supply, particularly for medical masks and respirators. Other PPE including gloves, gowns and goggles have also not been sufficient to handle the increasing number of cases. The WHO estimated that 89 million medical masks are required each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles for the COVID-19 response. The shortage is mainly due to the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. Therefore, the current global stockpile is inadequate to handle the existing cases worldwide. The disruption in the global supply chain of raw materials of PPE due to extending lockdown and closure of companies manufacturing and supplying them, and constraints in supply and logistics including ban on export in most of the countries is hindering the manufacturing of PPE, despite its high demand.
In April, 2020, 3M, a renowned PPE manufacturer, collaborated with Ford for producing a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) design and partnered with a diesel engine manufacturer, Cummins, for additional high efficiency particulate filters for using in its PAPRs in order to meet the increased demand for PPEs during the pandemic outbreak to protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Cummins uses diesel engine filters to make PAPRs filter as guided by the 3M design whereas Ford increases the manufacturing capacity of existing 3M PPE products.
The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment. The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for PPEs to protect health workers from infections in their daily medical operations. According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases globally. The demand for PPE including gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and boots surged due to this global pandemic to ensure the safety of healthcare workers who are at the frontline combating the disease spread. Therefore, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to protect against the spread of the virus is anticipated to drive the growth of the personal protective equipment market over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, Segmentation By End-use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
7. China Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
8. India Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
9. Japan Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
10. Australia Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
11. Indonesia Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
12. South Korea Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
13. Western Europe Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
14. UK Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
15. Germany Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
16. France Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
17. Eastern Europe Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
18. Russia Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
19. North America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
20. USA Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
21. South America Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
22. Brazil Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
23. Middle East Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
24. Africa Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
25. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. 3M Co.
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. MSA Safety Inc.
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Ansell Limited
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Honeywell International Inc.,
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. E I DuPont de Nemours and Co
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market
27. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
28. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l16bdi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: