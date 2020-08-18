Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2019 to $7.83 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.80%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. PPE are in huge demand by the care providers owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. However, there is a supply and demand gap due to restrictive containment measures that is challenging market growth. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $11.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.5%.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare personal protective equipment market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period.



Disruptions in the global supply chain of personal protective equipment (PPE) is hindering the market growth. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain for PPE has not been adequate to meet the surge in demand. There is a shortage of supply, particularly for medical masks and respirators. Other PPE including gloves, gowns and goggles have also not been sufficient to handle the increasing number of cases. The WHO estimated that 89 million medical masks are required each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles for the COVID-19 response. The shortage is mainly due to the restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. Therefore, the current global stockpile is inadequate to handle the existing cases worldwide. The disruption in the global supply chain of raw materials of PPE due to extending lockdown and closure of companies manufacturing and supplying them, and constraints in supply and logistics including ban on export in most of the countries is hindering the manufacturing of PPE, despite its high demand.



In April, 2020, 3M, a renowned PPE manufacturer, collaborated with Ford for producing a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) design and partnered with a diesel engine manufacturer, Cummins, for additional high efficiency particulate filters for using in its PAPRs in order to meet the increased demand for PPEs during the pandemic outbreak to protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Cummins uses diesel engine filters to make PAPRs filter as guided by the 3M design whereas Ford increases the manufacturing capacity of existing 3M PPE products.



The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment. The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for PPEs to protect health workers from infections in their daily medical operations. According to the World Health Organization report published on the 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases globally. The demand for PPE including gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and boots surged due to this global pandemic to ensure the safety of healthcare workers who are at the frontline combating the disease spread. Therefore, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to protect against the spread of the virus is anticipated to drive the growth of the personal protective equipment market over the forecast period.



