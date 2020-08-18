Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market.



The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is expected to grow from $7.14 billion in 2019 to 8.05 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The remarkable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Coronavirus infection in most instances is transmitted through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces/objects.



The virus gets easily inactivated by chemical disinfectants and sterilization of medical equipment prior to use. While sterilization is commonly used in healthcare settings, disinfectants are currently being widely used by the general public worldwide. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $9.85 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.95%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants market global answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market section of the report gives context. It compares the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market with other segments of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sterilization equipment and disinfectants market indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Sustainable solutions such as repeat sterilization of medical equipment including personal protective equipment are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. As there is a shortage in the supply of PPE to the hospitals offering services to COVID-19 patients, few companies have come up with repeat sterilization of used PPE like gowns and masks. In April 2020, San-I-Pak, a California based company that manufactures equipment for high-end waste treatment, has sterilization equipment that sterilizes used medical equipment like PPE including isolation gown, 3M safety glasses, several non-branded polycarbonate glasses and surgical masks. Similarly, Battelle Memorial Institute, a non-profit research organization, is aiming at re-using the N95 respirator masks by sterilizing the N95 respirator masks as long as the masks are not made of cellulose. Battelle has been funded with $400 million by the Defense Logistics Agency under US HHS to provide decontamination of N95 across 60 sites of the USA. Following the scarcity of PPE, decontamination or sterilization of PPE rather than replacing this vital medical equipment is expected as a growth area.



The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market covered in this report is segmented by product type into sterilization equipment; disinfectants. It is also segmented by method into physical method; chemical method; mechanical method, and by end-user into hospitals and clinics; pharmaceutical companies; clinical laboratories.



In October 2019, Stryker, a US-based global manufacturer of medical technology acquired TSO3 Inc., a Canada-based company that encloses the research, development, licensing, production, maintenance and sale of sterilization products and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. This acquisition will provide the expertise and the financial resources to best help TSO3 achieve its full potential in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings.



