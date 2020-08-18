Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Component; Deployment Type; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing telecom sector to lead growth of telecom billing and revenue management market at 16.4% CAGR during 2020-2027



According to the study, the market was valued at US$ 18,469.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 59,075.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Increasing mobile phone penetration worldwide and high growth in the subscriber base in various regions are among the prime factors driving the global telecom billing and revenue management market. High capital expenses (CAPEX) requirements to upgrade existing network infrastructure and establish a new one, and complex regulatory environment are a few of the factors hindering the global telecom billing and revenue management market. Providing telecom billing and revenue management systems using cloud and IoT technology is witnessing high demand across the globe.



The telecom enterprises are set to become one of the main beneficiaries of the cloud and IoT industry in the coming years by receiving large revenues from numerous types of paid services, accomplishing rise in profit margins, building their brand of cloud service system through the analysis of user needs. Further, the growing preference and shift toward cloud and IoT solutions and services are providing an opportunity for the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market players. These technologies have changed the communications landscape by allowing various devices to interact with each other.



The increasing necessity for improved connectivity solutions to connect smart devices, and growing demand from telecom and smart equipment manufacturers to monetize as well as handle the smart equipment via connectivity have been the foremost factors driving the global telecom billing and revenue management market growth. Telcos are stimulating over-the-top (OTT) applications that boost the adoption of IoT telecom services. IoT-based billing platforms confer power and flexibility to ensure monetization of the services, products, and revenue streams. According to the GSMA report, ~25 billion IoT devices are estimated to be connected by 2025.



Several notable players profiled in the global telecom billing and revenue management market include Accenture PLC; Alcatel-Lucent S.A.; Amdocs, Inc.; Cerillion PLC; CSG Systems International, Inc.; Ericsson; goTransverse International, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; NEC Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Redknee, Inc.; SAP SE; and XURA.



COVID-19's Impact on the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market



The COVID-19 crisis had a positive impact on the growth of a few sectors, including IT and telecommunications. The demand for digital services especially has escalated at a high rate in past few months.



Nevertheless, the decrease in business activities such as partnerships meant to boost the adoption of telecom billing and revenue management solutions in various countries is anticipated to hinder the growth of telecom billing and revenue management provider in the next few financial quarters. Thus, due to a mixed impact, the market growth would drop by a small margin in 2020 and 2021.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - By Component

1.2.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - By Type

1.2.3 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - By Deployment Type

1.2.4 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - By Geography



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Coverage

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research



3. Key Takeaways



4. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis (Global)

4.5 Ecosystem Analysis (South Africa)

4.6 Expert Opinion - Global Market

4.7 Expert Opinion - South Africa Market



5. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Improving Needs for Innovative Billing and Revenue Management Solutions and Services

5.1.2 High Growth of Telecom Industry in the Last Decade and Increasing Data Consumption Trend

5.1.3 Increasing Mobile Penetration in Emerging Market

5.1.4 Increasing Number of IoT Connections

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Investments and Legacy Systems

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Preference towards Cloud-based Solutions and Services

5.3.2 Inception of Various Trends and Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Digital Ecosystems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Global Overview

6.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players (Global)

6.4 Market Positioning - Top Five Players (South Africa)



7. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Breakdown, by Component, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Solution

7.4 Services



8. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Telecom Billing

8.4 Cloud Billing

8.5 IoT Billing



9. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Deployment By Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2019 & 2027

9.3 On-Premise

9.4 Cloud-based

9.5 Hybrid



10. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

10.3 Europe: Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

10.4 APAC: Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

10.5 MEA: Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

10.6 SAM: Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12. Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives

12.2 New Product Developments

12.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Accenture PLC

13.2 Nokia Corporation

13.3 Amdocs, Inc.

13.4 Cerillion PLC

13.5 Comarch SA

13.6 CSG Systems International Inc.

13.7 Fiserv, Inc.

13.8 GoTransverse International Inc.

13.9 Ericsson

13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

13.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.12 Mphasis

13.13 NEC Corporation

13.14 Oracle Corporation

13.15 Optiva Inc.

13.16 Mavenir Systems

13.17 SAP SE

13.18 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

13.19 Agility CIS

13.20 Comviva

13.21 Enghouse Networks

13.22 Eskadenia

13.23 Panamax Inc.

13.24 STL TECH

13.25 Vcare Corporation



