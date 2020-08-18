Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artichokes Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artichokes market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The harvesting period for Artichokes is from August to May with peaks in October and November, and again in March and April. Green globe variety of artichokes is most popular across the globe. The countries with the highest volumes of artichoke production in 2019 were Italy, Egypt, and Spain together comprising 55% of global consumption. Italy, Egypt, Spain, Peru, Algeria, and Argentina are the top 6 countries accounted for 78.1% of the global production in 2018. Europe is dominating global artichokes imports. France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland are dominating the artichokes imports



Key Market Trends



Steady Growth in Artichokes Production



Over the period 2016-2018, global artichokes production increased by 18.3%. For instance, in 2016, the global artichokes production was 1,418,886 metric tons and it increased to 1,678,872 metric tons by 2018. Countries such as Italy, Egypt, Spain, Peru, Algeria, and Argentina are accounted for 78.1% of the global production in 2018. The production in the aforementioned countries was 389,813 metric tons, 323,866 metric tons, 208,463 metric tons, 154,552 metric tons, 124,659 metric tons, and 11,0657 metric tons respectively.



Europe Dominates Global Artichokes Imports



In Europe, France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland are dominating the artichokes imports. For instance, in 2019, the aforementioned countries imported artichokes worth USD 23,061 thousand, USD 19,567 thousand, USD 5,095 thousand, USD 4,827 thousand, and USD 4,154 thousand respectively. In 2019, together these countries accounted for 77.9% of the global imports. Spain, Italy, the UK, and Egypt are the major importing destinations for France. In 2019, France imported USD 17,221 thousand worth artichokes from Spain, USD 4,600 from Italy, and USD 437 from the United Kingdom.



