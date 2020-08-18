New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virology and Bacteriology Market, By Technology, By Disease, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952931/?utm_source=GNW



Global virology and bacteriology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021 - 2025.The global virology and bacteriology market is driven by rising population getting affected by viral and bacterial infections.



Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is positively impacting the market growth. Also, continuous technological innovations in research and development activities is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global virology and bacteriology market is segmented based on technology, disease, end user, company, and region.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, diagnostic imaging, and information technology.



Out of these, the molecular diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the fact that this technology allows the detection of lower amount of infectious agents, thereby detecting the infection at an early stage than was previously possible.

Major players operating in the global virology and bacteriology market include Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Scienion AG, Grifols S.A., Qiagen N.V., Eiken Chemical Co Ltd, Sequenom Inc., bioMerieux SA, Siemens AG, Hologic Inc., Diamedix Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, GSK Biologicals SA among others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of market players operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global virology and bacteriology market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global virology and bacteriology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o Molecular Diagnostics

o Immunoassays

o Diagnostic Imaging

o Information Technology

• Market, By Disease:

o Respiratory System

o Urinary Tract, And Bloodstream Diseases

o Gastrointestinal and Periodontal Diseases

o Sexually Transmitted Diseases

• Market, By Disease:

o Clinics

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Centers

o Research Laboratories

o Blood Banks

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global virology and bacteriology market.



