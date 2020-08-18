NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chalhoub Group , the luxury goods retailer and distributor headquartered in Dubai, and Level Shoes , the globally recognized retail concept and destination dedicated to the world of footwear, entered into an exclusive partnerships with JOOR, the world’s industry-standard digital wholesale platform for fashion. Chalhoub Group and Level Shoes join JOOR’s list of more than 30 exclusive retail partners, which includes traditional retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods and Printemps along with e-commerce based retailers such as 24 Sevres, Shopbop and East Dane. Three quarters of the world’s luxury brands use the JOOR platform to conduct their wholesale business.



Chalhoub Group, which includes Level Shoes and the department store Tryano will use JOOR to power their digital expansion across the Middle East. With this new partnership, Chalhoub joins an exclusive list of 200,000 retailers who can connect with over 8,600 brands worldwide. The rich features of JOOR’s wholesale management platform include seamless navigation of the rapidly changing fashion world using advanced order management, and unprecedented business intelligence via a suite of customizable reports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chalhoub Group to JOOR’s roster of enterprise retailers,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “There has never been a more critical time for retailers to use technology as a competitive advantage, enabling 24/7 shop accessibility to buyers and brands from anywhere in the world.”

JOOR’s partnership with Level Shoes comes amidst an increased effort to bring footwear customers onto the JOOR platform and supports JOOR’s push into the Middle East. Earlier this month JOOR announced a partnership with the Arab Fashion Council to collectively work to digitize Middle Eastern brands. By giving Chalhoub Group and Level Shoes a centralized place to grow their businesses, JOOR will play a key role in helping the companies increase their data insights, orders and access the opportunity of online wholesale growth.

“Digital transformation is something our industry needs to embrace quickly,” said Rania Masri, Chief Transformation Officer of Chalhoub Group. “It was important to us to select a truly global platform which is already used by our brand partners, making it easy for our buyers to build their assortments. It has also been a great experience working with the JOOR team to roll out the platform across Level Shoes and Tryano.”

About Chalhoub Group

Chalhoub Group has been the leading partner for luxury across the Middle East since 1955. As an expert in retail, distribution and marketing services based in Dubai, the Group has become a major player in the beauty, fashion and gift sectors regionally. Chalhoub Group is building brands in the region, by offering service excellence to all its partners and a unique experience to its customers. The Group is moving fast from a traditional distributor and retailer for luxury in the Middle East to a hybrid retailer bringing luxury experiences to the fingertips of customers everywhere.

About Level Shoes

Level Shoes is a globally recognized retail concept and destination dedicated to the world of footwear. The 96,000 square-foot store offers a wide range of services; from shoe experts, foot therapies, dedicated concierge service, and regional online shopping at Levelshoes.com. The curated space is divided into 40 designer boutiques and five multi-brand areas each designed with its own bespoke personality: Women’s Designer, Contemporary, Men’s Designer, Trends and Kids. Here, in the heart of Dubai, Level Shoes is a retail experience unlike any other, offering over 250 international brands with more than 100 that are exclusive to Level Shoes.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, that transacts over $1.5Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides an ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

Contact Information: Gretchen Miller, Joor@nectarpr.com