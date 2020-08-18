MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avineon, Inc., a global provider of enterprise transformation, spatial intelligence, and engineering support services to the U.S. Federal and commercial markets, announced that David McGill has joined the company as its new Vice President of Growth Operations. In this role, he will lead all aspects of business development, capture, proposal, and sales for Avineon’s U.S. Federal business unit.



Mr. McGill brings over 30 years of public sector, non-profit, and commercial experience to the Avineon team, to include having served on the Professional Services Council (PSC) and co-chairing the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) Cybersecurity and Privacy Committee.

As noted by Gretchen Idsinga, Avineon’s President, U.S. Federal, “David’s deep expertise in enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and digital transformation aligns perfectly with our capabilities. His professional background and insight will be added fuel for our rapidly growing organization, and we are excited to have him on board.”

About Avineon®

Avineon, Inc. was founded to help you Visualize IT and See IT Through. Since 1992, our customers have relied on us to deliver high quality and value in enterprise transformation, spatial intelligence, and engineering support solutions. We offer state of the art information management support that improves execution of our customers’ mission-critical tasks. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia with offices in Florida, Michigan, Canada, Europe, India, and the Middle East, we stand ready to apply our CMMI Maturity Level 3 (DEV/SVC) and ISO 9001:2015 compliant processes for the benefit of your organization. For more information, please visit www.avineon.com .

Company Contact:

Anand Subramani

Avineon, Inc.

703-671-1900

asubramani@avineon.com