DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While heading back to school may look a little different this year, what hasn’t changed is children’s need for high-quality protein, such as beef, to fuel their active bodies and developing brains. In fact, beef is not only an excellent source of protein for children, it also provides 10 essential nutrients that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Whether returning to school in person or learning virtually from home, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand is serving up easy, beefy lunchtime recipes sure to satisfy and nourish kids of all ages.

On-the-go

With a little help from beef, packed school lunches can be the highlight of your kid’s day with these fan favorites:

Roast Beef & Veggie Wraps - Change up the traditional roast beef sandwich with this simple wrap that includes plenty of vegetables and is easy to customize to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Saucy Beef Wraps - Reminiscent of a sloppy joe sandwich, these wraps will give your kid’s lunchbox a dose of home

Beef and Cream Cheese Bagelwich - Make the most out of last night’s leftovers or whatever beef you have on hand with this simple recipe.

Quick and easy at home

Balancing working from home and at-home learning is a feat within itself, but lunch doesn’t have to add to the stress. Try these simple recipes for a quick meal that will help everyone stick to a lunchtime routine:

English Muffin Cheeseburger Pizza - Combining two American favorites, this recipe can be made with simple ingredients you may already have on hand.

Five-way Mini Meatloaves - The variations for these meatloaves make for endless flavor options and can easily be made in advance and warmed up for a quick lunch.

Cheeseburger Mac - It doesn’t get easier than this recipe with three just ingredients. Add some veggies on the side for an instant kid favorite

“Nutrition research continues to show the importance of nutrient dense foods, such as beef, in providing children with the foundation for a healthy lifestyle,” said Shalene McNeill, Ph.D., R.D., executive director, nutrition science, health & wellness, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff “As a mom, I know how challenging it can be to come up with healthy and flavorful school lunches, but keeping it simple and focusing on including high-quality protein and nutrient-dense veggies can help streamline the process and set your kids up for success.”

For more beefy inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.



