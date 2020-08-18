TAMPA, FL, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, is pleased to announce as promised, its first PCAOB independent audit is just days from being completed. The Company will post its audited financial disclosure with OTCMarkets.com on or before August 28, 2020. In addition, the Company has begun an aggressive search for three outside directors to join its board. Resumes are being accepted via email to: john@sportsvenues.net.



John V Whitman Jr, said, “I am immensely proud to state that over the past several months management has delivered on every single commitment it has made to its shareholders. Let me say that one more time; your management has delivered 100% of what it has committed to its shareholders.”

Whitman continued with, “Once the audit is delivered it will cement one of the most critical and most expensive steps necessary to upgrade its listing from OTC:Pink Sheets to OTC:QB. Our mission has been to instill unwavering confidence with the investing public that Company management does what it says it will do. It’s our sincere hope the shareholders will reward their Company with a stock price that more accurately reflects the time, effort and money the Company is spending to ensure its long term success.”

The Company has begun its search for three candidates that will serve a one-year term as an independent director. Responsibilities will include serving on one or more of the following committees: Audit, compensation and Nominating/Corporate Governance. Qualified candidates must have previous experience serving on public company board of directors. They must have or be considered a financial expert and must be willing to devote a minimum of 50 hours per year.

Chairman of the Board, John V Whitman Jr., said, “We are looking for directors that will not only serve the Company with the mandated experience, but individuals who can become valued team members dedicated in assisting the Company grow. Professionalism, Personality, Perseverance are all necessary to be considered a serious contender. Board members will be compensated for their time and experience based on experience levels and time required in service.”

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a development stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating several subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

