TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the commercial release and immediate availability of HTG EdgeSeq Reveal version 3.0, adding additional applications and software functionalities.

The HTG EdgeSeq Reveal, launched in January 2019, is a web-based biostatistical analysis software suite designed to accelerate customer research by streamlining their statistical analysis of samples processed with HTG’s RUO profiling assays. Today’s release adds several applications and additional functionalities, including:

Customers globally are now able to leverage RUO oncology applications specifically built upon, and using data from, the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel (PIP) to generate immune, stroma and tumor microenvironment (TME) scores to better understand factors such as tumor inflammation (Hot versus Cold) and stromal response to a tumor. HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel – Integration of the recently-launched HTG EdgeSeq Pan B-Cell Lymphoma Panel enables customers globally to assess DLBCL Cell of Origin, in addition to using the analytic capabilities of HTG EdgeSeq Reveal to potentially develop molecular subtyping algorithms to classify and research various aggressive lymphomas.



“This latest release of our HTG EdgeSeq Reveal enhances the functionality available to customers who purchase our RUO profiling assays,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “While in development, we saw firsthand the tremendous impact of these newly launched capabilities in advancing research, and we believe our customers will be able to use these tools to further accelerate their discovery, support translational applications, and to identify potential biomarkers for development of companion diagnostics.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

