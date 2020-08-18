HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services and industrial services business operating in the Southwest United States, today reported financial results for its second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

· Revenues increased approximately 671% to $8,439,366 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019,

· Net loss was $3,258,985 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $980,910 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2019,

· Total Assets grew 408% to $32,717,859 in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $6,431,384 at year ended 2019, and,

· The Company continues to move forward with its “buy and build” growth strategy seeking to acquire additional transportation and industrial services companies that are immediately accretive.

Mr. Matt Flemming, Chief Executive Officer of SMG, stated, “While the Company generated substantial increase in its revenues of over 600% during the second quarter 2020, resulting from the February 27, 2020 acquisition of 5J, the second quarter was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, declining oil prices and lower economic activity during the period, partially offset by the Company’s shift in focus to transportation services including the heavy haul trucking business.” Mr. Flemming continued, “The Company currently anticipates improved results in the third quarter 2020 based on customer feedback, its diversification further into the heavy haul trucking, the establishment of a super heavy haul division and the benefits from the business realignment into two segments of Transportation Services and Industries Services.”

Selected Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 data

Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $8,439,366, an increase of approximately 671%, from $1,094,181 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to the additional revenues of the 5J acquisition, not present in the year ago comparable period.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, cost of sales increased as a percentage of sales to 110% of revenues, or $9,310,712, compared to 82% of revenues or $896,600 for the comparable 2019 period. The increase in cost of sales as a percentage of revenues is primarily the result of the increased non-cash depreciation cost added from the asset heavy 5J acquisition not present in the year ago comparable period. Non-cash depreciation expense within cost of sales was approximately $1,540,000.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses were $1,271,366, or 15% of sales representing an increase of $446,552 from $824,814 or 75% of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2020 over the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher sales covering more fixed cost within selling, general and administration expenses, partially offset by higher insurance expenses, professional fees and bad debt expense of $100,690 during second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we incurred a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $3,347,958 or $0.19 per basic and diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $980,910 or $0.07 per basic and diluted earnings per share. The net loss in the three months ended June 30, 2020, resulted primarily from higher cost of revenues and resulting in a loss from operations as well as higher interest expenses, compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The basic weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding was 17,380,108 and 13,935,281 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Selected Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 data

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $14,415,766, an increase of 406%, from $2,846,885 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the additional revenues of the 5J acquisition, not present in the year ago comparable period.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020 we incurred a net loss of $6,238,216, or $0.39 per basic and diluted earnings per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 we incurred a net loss of $1,691,172 or $0.13 per basic and diluted earnings per share. The net loss in the six month period ended June 30, 2020 resulted primarily from higher cost of revenue resulting in loss from operations as well as higher interest expenses including higher non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of debt discount, compared to six month period ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, our total assets were $32,635,683, comprised of $954,016 in cash and restricted cash, $6,011,962 in accounts receivable, $192,077 in inventory, other current assets of $681,437, $21,604,795 in net property and equipment, and $126,244 in net intangible assets. This is an increase in total assets of $26,204,299 over the total assets at December 31, 2019 of $6,431,384.

Our net increase in cash for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $923,662, as compared to a net cash increase of $110,438 in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $954,016 and $112,046, respectively. Based on the company’s recent acquisition of 5J, current revenue trends, customer feedback, anticipated gross margin improvement from cost cutting measures implemented, along with anticipated new growth from cross selling our customers, we believe cash flow is likely to improve during the remainder of 2020. Currently, the Company is pursuing additional and potentially accretive acquisitions in 2020 targeting Transportation and Industrial Services.

Additional information including the Company’s financial statements, footnotes and management’s discussion and analysis can be found in the second quarter 2020 report filed in the Form 10-Q on August 14, 2020.

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 552,759 $ 30,354 Restricted cash 401,257 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $254,038 and $254,483 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6,011,962 1,172,697 Cost in excess of billings - 71,185 Inventory 192,077 129,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,522,248 300,067 Total current assets 8,680,303 1,704,262 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,115,775 and $957,703 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 21,604,795 4,309,913 Other assets 681,437 19,809 Right of use assets - operating lease 1,625,080 266,158 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization $23,756 and $18,758 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 126,244 131,242 Total assets $ 32,717,859 $ 6,431,384 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,945,079 $ 2,129,475 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,938,930 591,619 Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term 452,362 113,479 Right of use liabilities - finance leases short term 12,800 47,382 Deferred revenue 30,000 36,379 Secured line of credit 3,032,756 845,036 Current portion of note payable - related party - 98 Current portion of unsecured notes payable 1,925,450 310,879 Current portion of secured notes payable, net 4,479,813 1,692,775 Current portion of convertible note, net 50,000 - Total current liabilities 15,867,190 5,767,122 Long term liabilities: Convertible note payable, net 1,226,856 260,926 Notes payable - unsecured, net of current portion 2,026,286 - Notes payable - secured, net of current portion 14,790,354 1,135,790 Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion 1,216,879 164,679 Right of use liabilities - finance leases, net of current portion 18,037 24,315 Total liabilities 35,145,602 7,352,832 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 2,000 and no shares issued 2 2 and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 6,000 and no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6 - Common stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued and outstanding 17,380,108 and 14,881,372 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 17,380 14,881 Additional paid in capital 9,616,706 4,756,194 Accumulated deficit (12,061,837) (5,692,525) Total stockholders' deficit (2,427,743) (921,448) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 32,717,859 $ 6,431,384 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 REVENUES $ 8,439,366 $ 1,094,181 $ 14,415,766 $ 2,846,885 COST OF REVENUES 9,310,712 896,600 15,321,348 2,377,315 GROSS PROFIT (871,346) 197,581 (905,582) 469,570 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 1,271,366 824,814 3,769,270 1,663,438 Total operating expenses 1,271,366 824,814 3,769,270 1,663,438 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,142,712) (627,233) (4,674,852) (1,193,868) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,212,248) (236,411) (1,659,339) (380,038) Other income 94,746 - 94,746 - Other expense (9,000) - (9,000) - Loss on settlement of liabilities - (105,258) - (105,258) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 10,229 (12,008) 10,229 (12,008) Total other income (expense) (1,116,273) (353,677) (1,563,364) (497,304) NET LOSS (3,258,985) (980,910) (6,238,216) (1,691,172) Preferred stock dividends (88,973) - (131,096) - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (3,347,958) $ (980,910) $ (6,369,312) $ (1,691,172) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.19) $ (0.07) $ (0.39) $ (0.13) Diluted $ (0.19) $ (0.07) $ (0.39) $ (0.13) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 17,380,108 13,935,281 16,537,993 13,068,921 Diluted 17,380,108 13,935,281 16,537,993 13,068,921 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (6,238,216) $ (1,691,172) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation 5,790 72,869 Depreciation and amortization 2,167,924 172,400 Amortization of deferred financing costs 333,188 192,608 Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases 151,975 82,120 Impairment expense - 12,300 Loss on settlement of liabilities - 105,258 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 10,229 (12,008) Changes in: Accounts receivable 3,409,633 (133,847) Inventory (62,118) 1,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 310,980 (62,597) Other assets - 10,038 Accounts payable (4,268,889) 713,437 Accounts payable related party - 61,173 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,154,861 151,022 Right of use operating lease liabilities (119,814) (80,120) Deferred revenue (6,379) (39,877) Net cash used in operating activities (2,150,836) (445,260) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of 5J Entities, net (6,320,168) - Cash paid for acquisition of Trinity Services, LLC - (449,051) Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (101,623) (116,682) Net cash used in investing activities (6,421,791) (565,733) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of deferred financing costs (239,558) - Proceeds from secured line of credit, net 2,373,315 772,367 Proceeds from notes payable 7,231,710 280,000 Payments on notes payable (1,152,941) (267,473) Payments on ROU liabilities - finance leases (40,860) (30,681) Proceeds from sales of common stock - 359,000 Proceeds from notes payable, related party 10,400 125,239 Payments on notes payable, related party (35,777) (146,021) Proceeds from convertible notes payable 1,350,000 50,000 Payments in MG Cleaners acquisition - related party - (21,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,496,289 1,121,431 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 923,662 110,438 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 30,354 1,608 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 954,016 $ 112,046 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 221,140 $ 188,204 Noncash investing and financing activities Capitalization of ROU assets and liabilities - finance $ - $ 43,888 Capitalization of ROU assets and liabilities - operating $ - $ 352,785 Non-cash consideration paid for business acquisition $ 4,378,000 $ - Non-cash consideration paid for increase in secured notes payable $ 5,840,622 $ - Non-cash consideration paid for prepaids from debt financing $ 331,065 $ - Non-cash consideration paid for secured notes payable $ 155,729 $ - Intangible assets acquired from issuance of note payable, related party $ - $ 1,800,000 Debt discount from issuance of common stock warrants $ 59,439 $ 165,094 Preferred stock dividend $ 131,096 $ - Expenses paid by related party $ 25,279 Settlement of accounts payable with common stock issuance $ - $ 8,572 Settlement of notes payable with common stock issuance $ - $ 102,274 Shares issued for deferred financing costs $ 419,788 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





SMG Industries, Inc. Reconciliation of EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) Pro forma* Consolidated 1st Quarter 2020 Results Consolidated 2nd Quarter 2020 Results NET LOSS $ (2,830,745) $ (3,258,986) EBITDA adjustments Interest $ 581,203 $ 1,005,112 Taxes $ 19,591 $ (189,480) Depreciation & Amortization $ 1,629,386 $ 1,681,312 Non-Cash Stock Awards $ 2,895 $ 2,895 Other one time or non operating expenses Acquisition costs $ 1,490,358 $ (941) Finance Fees $ 10,000 $ - Legal Fees Related to Acquisition $ 12,500 $ - Other Legal Fees & Acquisition costs $ 4,500 $ 19,335 Other Interest charges $ 6,195 $ 96,659 Adjusted EBITDA $ 925,884 $ (644,094) *Pro forma illustrates acquisition of 5J occuring Jan 1 2020 not actual date of Feb 27, 2020

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation and industrial services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States. Through its Transportation Services segment, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries 5J Trucking, 5J OFS and 5J Specialized (together “5J”) offers heavy haul, super heavy haul, hot shot, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s over-dimensional permitted jobs can support up to 500 thousand pound loads which include wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, refinery and construction equipment. The Company’s Industrial Services segment has two wholly owned subsidiaries MG Cleaners and Trinity Services offering industrial strength proprietary branded products including detergents, surfactants and degreasers (such as Miracle Blue®), cleaning equipment and services and repair crews. Trinity Services offers construction services including multi-well pads, lease roads and pit closures. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Carthage, Floresville, Odessa, Palestine, and Waskom, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.MGCleanersllc.com and www.5Jtrucking.net.

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +713-821-3153