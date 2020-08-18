Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Experience Platform Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital experience platform market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.
The growing inclination of companies for developing customer-centric strategies to deliver superior customer interaction is expected to drive the market growth.
Furthermore, the rising adoption of the Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) by marketers has enabled them to seamlessly reach customers through multiple digital devices and promote cross-selling and upselling. DXP allows users to in building and delivering optimized, integrated user experiences across various digital channels.
The capability of DXPs to collect and analyze the customer buying behavior and unify customer data obtained from multiple touchpoints to create a centralized view is also a significant factor driving the market growth. Moreover, integration of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, and Machine Learning (ML) have enabled vital solution providers to upgrade their DXs, thereby driving the demand for digital experience platforms across multiple applications.
However, rapidly evolving DXP technologies, the integration issues with legacy business processes and infrastructure, and reluctance to upgrade to customer-oriented marketing and communication strategies are the significant challenges impacting the growth of the DXP market. Furthermore, the lack of an experienced workforce to manage multiple solutions as part of the DXPs is a considerable concern for SMEs and startups.
The COVID-19 pandemic has showcased the value of IT, and digital transformation, and organizations should use this time to accelerate the transition. Now companies are evolving to become more digital with an increasing number of interactions with customers happening, not in person, but over a screen. These efforts by the company are likely to fuel market growth.
Key Market Trends
Cloud Deployments to Drive Market Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The Digital Experience Platform market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players globally. Some of the major players include IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, Acquia, and SAP, among others. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnership, joint ventures, and other strategies to enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. Some of the key developments in the market are:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Deployment of Cloud-Based Solutions
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Big Data Analytics
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 Integration Issues with Legacy Business Processes and Infrastructure
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Experience Platform Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Platform
5.1.2 Services
5.2 Deployment Type
5.2.1 On-Premise
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 End Users
5.3.1 Retail
5.3.2 IT and Telecom
5.3.3 BFSI
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Adobe Inc.
6.1.2 Oracle Corporation
6.1.3 SAP SE
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 Salesforce.com Inc.
6.1.7 OpenText Corporation
6.1.8 SDL PLC
6.1.9 Sitecore
6.1.10 Acquia
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
