Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Retail Banking 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Most survey respondents from the Retail Banking sector confirmed that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are jointly taken by all parties involved.



According to the survey, most respondents from the retail banking sector said that their enterprises would see a decrease in their intended ICT budget for 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak compared to what it was in the pre-COVID period.



With regards to communications and collaboration investments, unified communication & collaboration (UCC)' will be the popular investment area in communications and collaboration software for most enterprises in the retail banking sector in the next two years. With regard to communications and collaboration service especially, most enterprises are considering investing in dedicated internet/leased line' over the next two years.



The survey also reveals that most enterprises in the retail banking sector have either already outsourced their key IT functions or are considering outsourcing them over the next two years



Scope



The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Retail Banking:

Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas

Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020

Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations

Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2020

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Retail Banking enterprises ICT spending trends

Gain insights into Retail Banking enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020

Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Retail Banking sector

Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Retail Banking enterprises in allocating ICT budgets

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Key Findings Survey Demographics Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook - 2020 Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020 Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020 Future Outlook - Enterprise Technology Priorities Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m6y6h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900