Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Retail Banking 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most survey respondents from the Retail Banking sector confirmed that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are jointly taken by all parties involved.
According to the survey, most respondents from the retail banking sector said that their enterprises would see a decrease in their intended ICT budget for 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak compared to what it was in the pre-COVID period.
With regards to communications and collaboration investments, unified communication & collaboration (UCC)' will be the popular investment area in communications and collaboration software for most enterprises in the retail banking sector in the next two years. With regard to communications and collaboration service especially, most enterprises are considering investing in dedicated internet/leased line' over the next two years.
The survey also reveals that most enterprises in the retail banking sector have either already outsourced their key IT functions or are considering outsourcing them over the next two years
Scope
The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Retail Banking:
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m6y6h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: