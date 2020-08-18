New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ion Chromatography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896137/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ion-Exchange Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ion-Exclusion Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $670 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Ion Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$670 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$542.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Ion-Pair Chromatography Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Ion-Pair Chromatography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$334.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$481.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$351.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

MilliporeSigma

Phenomenex, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Waters Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896137/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ion Chromatography Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ion Chromatography Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ion Chromatography Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ion Chromatography Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ion-Exchange Chromatography (Technology) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ion-Exchange Chromatography (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ion-Exchange Chromatography (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Ion-Exclusion Chromatography (Technology) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Ion-Exclusion Chromatography (Technology) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Ion-Exclusion Chromatography (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Ion-Pair Chromatography (Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Ion-Pair Chromatography (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Ion-Pair Chromatography (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Environmental Testing (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Environmental Testing (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Environmental Testing (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Chemical Industry (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Chemical Industry (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Chemical Industry (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Food Industry (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Food Industry (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Food Industry (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ion Chromatography Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Ion Chromatography Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Ion Chromatography Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Ion Chromatography Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Ion Chromatography Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Ion Chromatography Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Ion Chromatography Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Ion Chromatography Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Ion Chromatography Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Ion Chromatography Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Ion Chromatography Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Ion Chromatography Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Ion Chromatography Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ion

Chromatography Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Ion Chromatography Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Ion Chromatography Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion

Chromatography in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Ion Chromatography Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Ion Chromatography Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Ion Chromatography Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Ion Chromatography Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ion Chromatography Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Ion Chromatography in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ion Chromatography Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Ion Chromatography Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ion Chromatography Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Ion Chromatography Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Ion Chromatography Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Ion Chromatography Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Ion Chromatography Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Ion Chromatography Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Ion Chromatography Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: European Ion Chromatography Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Ion Chromatography Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Ion Chromatography Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: French Ion Chromatography Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Ion Chromatography Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Ion Chromatography Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Ion Chromatography Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Ion Chromatography Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Ion Chromatography Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Ion Chromatography Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Ion Chromatography Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: German Ion Chromatography Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Ion Chromatography Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Ion Chromatography Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Ion Chromatography Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Ion Chromatography Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Italian Ion Chromatography Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Ion Chromatography Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Ion Chromatography in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Ion Chromatography Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Ion Chromatography Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ion

Chromatography Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Ion Chromatography Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Ion Chromatography Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion

Chromatography in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Ion Chromatography Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Ion Chromatography Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Ion Chromatography Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Ion Chromatography Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Ion Chromatography Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Ion Chromatography Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Ion Chromatography Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Ion Chromatography Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Ion Chromatography Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Ion Chromatography Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Ion Chromatography Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Ion Chromatography Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Ion Chromatography Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Ion Chromatography Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Ion Chromatography Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Ion Chromatography Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Ion Chromatography Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Ion Chromatography Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Ion Chromatography Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Ion Chromatography Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001