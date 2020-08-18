Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Additives Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis (2013-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction additives market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the construction additives market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and infrastructure industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growing urbanization, improved quality and properties of construction materials, and high growth of the construction industry in the developing countries.



The study includes the construction additives market size and forecast for the construction additives market through 2024, segmented by additive type, end use and region.



Some of the construction additives companies profiled in this report include BASF, Sika, DOW, W.R.Grace, RPM, Chryso, Evonik, Mapei, Fosroc, and Cico Group.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Construction additives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by additive type, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Construction additives market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the

Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for construction additives in the construction additives market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, construction additives in the construction additives market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the construction additives market by additive type (chemical additive, mineral additive, and fiber additive), end-use (residential, commercial, and infrastructure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the construction additives market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the construction additives market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this construction additives market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the construction additives market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the construction additives market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this construction additives market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this construction additives area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in construction additives market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Additives Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Additives Market by Additive Type

3.3.1: Chemical Additive

3.3.2: Mineral Additive

3.3.3: Fiber Additive

3.4: Global Construction Additives Market by End-use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Additives Market by Region

4.2: North American Construction Additives Market

4.3: European Construction Additives Market

4.4: APAC Construction Additives Market

4.5: RoW Construction Additives Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Additives Market by Additive Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Additives Market by End-use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Additives Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Construction Additives Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Construction Additives Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Additives Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF

7.2: Sika

7.3: DOW

7.4: W.R. Grace

7.5: RPM

7.6: Chryso

7.7: Evonik

7.8: Mapei

7.9: Fosroc

7.10: Cico Group



