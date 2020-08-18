SATO Corporation

SATO Corporation has concluded a preliminary contract to acquire three plots located in the Lasihytti area south of the train line in the Kauklahti district of Espoo. Currently an industrial area, Lasihytti is now subject to a town plan amendment that would turn it into an urban residential area, complete with amenities, for around 4,000–5,000 residents. The town plan aims to provide building rights for a total of 650–700 homes in the area covered by SATO’s preliminary contract. A significant portion of these new homes would be SATO rental homes.

Lasihytti is envisioned as a new urban residential area with good public transport links in the vicinity of the historically important Espoonjokilaakso river valley and the cultural landscape of Kauklahti. The accessibility of the area will be further enhanced by the extension of the Espoo City Rail Link between Leppävaara and Kauklahti, where two new sets of tracks will be built to allow more frequent train service and faster train travel between Helsinki and Turku.



The town planning in Lasihytti will strive to take into account the diverse cultural history of the Espoonjokilaakso valley and Kauklahti as well as the ecological values and recreational use of the area, and also seek to express the historical layering of the environment.



The amendment of the town plan covering the area is currently pending. The purchase of the plots will be finalised once the amendment has been approved, which is estimated to take place within a couple of years, in 2022. Construction can then begin, and the first homes should be ready for their occupants around 2024.



“Sato wishes to join in the development of districts together with cities and other actors. There is growing interest in rental homes in growth centres and much demand for rental homes with good access to public transport,” says Antti Aarnio, Executive Vice President, Investments at SATO.



“SATO aims to provide the new area with energy-efficient homes ranging in size from studios to family homes,” Antti Aarnio adds.





